LSU Rolls Over Sooners 63-28 in Peach Bowl, Head to National Championship Game in New Orleans

What happened Saturday afternoon in Mercedes Benz Stadium, to put it simply, was the stuff of legend.

Whether it was Joe Burrow's seven touchdown passes or Justin Jefferson's four touchdown receptions, the Tigers 63-28 route of Oklahoma provided an eye-popping moment nearly every step of the way.

The offensive performance was so unique, the Peach Bowl communications department passed out a sheet of the records that were broken, in the first half alone. And that sheet was a full page long.

There was Burrow's seven touchdown passes, which broke the Peach Bowl, New Year's Six and CFP semifinal records while his 403 passing yards also broke the CFP semifinal record.

In addition, Burrow's 56 passing touchdowns are now the second most for a single season in NCAA history, two behind Colt Brennan, who had 58 in 2006. The senior quarterback also became the all time LSU leader in passing touchdowns, passing Tommy Hodson (69) with his 70th touchdown pass as the first half drew to a close.

Then there was Jefferson's first half that saw the junior break the Peach Bowl, New Year's Six and CFP semifinal record for touchdowns and the Peach Bowl record for receptions by days end (14).

In total, Jefferson hauled in 14 balls for 227 yards and four touchdowns while Burrow went for 493 yards and eight total touchdowns, both College Football Playoff records. The offense as a whole scored 49 points in the first half alone, also Peach Bowl, New Year's Six and CFP semifinal records.

The 63 total points would go on to set a College Football Playoff record, coming on a six-yard John Emery touchdown run.

While the offense was historically great, particularly in the first half, the intensity and performance of the defense was nothing to sneeze at either.

Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts was scrambling all afternoon thanks to the LSU pass rush as Hurts mustered only 43 rushing yards while passing for another 217.

Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had a hectic afternoon, recording six tackles and two sacks while Kary Vincent recorded the game's lone turnover, an interception off of Hurts with LSU already up 35-14 in the first half.

The Tigers held Oklahoma to 14 first half points while the offense was doing its thing on the other end. Oklahoma would add 14 more points in the second half, which tied its season low on offense from a points perspective.

Up next for the Tigers is a berth to the National Championship game in New Orleans against either Clemson or Ohio State.

