LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Talks Draft Night Plans, 2019 Season On Shaquille O'Neal's Podcast

In just two short weeks, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's life will change forever when the Heisman trophy winner will undoubtedly hear his name called first in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's a moment that will be a little different as he'll be watching, just like the rest of NFL fans and organizations, from his television in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

While his NFL dream is about to come true, Burrow will always be a Tiger at heart and what better way to ring in his upcoming plans than joining former LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast. The two recently had an engaging back and forth, talking about their time in Baton Rouge and what the upcoming weeks and months will be like for Burrow.

Because of the success the team had en route to a national championship, Burrow said it was difficult to do the simple things like go out for dinner with teammates because of the madness that ensued.

Being a former LSU legend himself, this was something O'Neal could relate to as a basketball star in Baton Rouge.

"The one thing about Baton Rouge, is that it's definitely a sports town," O'Neal said. "If you're winning, I don't want to use the term anything you want, but the people just love you there."

"I couldn't go to a grocery store, go to a restaurant, it was madness halfway through the year the way we were playing," Burrow said.

With Burrow now off to the NFL, the baton has been passed to junior quarterback Myles Brennan, who will in all likelihood be the starter for LSU in 2020.

O'Neal made sure to ask Burrow just what LSU fans can expect from Brennan in his first year as a starter.

"He can really spin it, he was getting some time the year before I got there and he's going to be a really good player," Burrow said. "He's a smart dude, he can spin it and I'm excited to see what he's going to do this year."

For Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA record 60 touchdowns in his final collegiate season, all he wants is to be drafted to a good team. Whether it's Cincinnati, Miami, or any team that tries to trade up for him, Burrow will bring a winning attitude and change the locker room presence for the better.

"I want to get drafted to a good organization that is going to maximize my talents," Burrow said. "I've won everywhere that I've been and never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five years old. I'm not a loser, I just want to go somewhere where I can win."

With draft night officially going down the drain, Burrow admits there is some disappointment that he won't be able to shake the commissioner's hand and make the trip out to Las Vegas for all of the festivities. As of now, he plans on watching the draft at home, on his couch with his parents.

"I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called but I think having it at home with my family is going to be just as special," Burrow said. "I don't really have any plans yet because I don't know what it's going to look like."

The comparisons naturally will come for the presumptive No. 1 pick Burrow, who will be the top pick over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after two years of most people believing Tua was the top player in this class.

However, injury concerns for Tagovailoa and the sensational senior season Burrow had have left little doubt in analysts minds of who will be drafted first.

"I'm not super worried about that, Tua's a great player, just like I am and we're all looking to make a name for ourselves at the next level," Burrow said. "I guess we'll find out 10 years down the road but we can't control that."

Burrow also addressed his position that he will play for any team that decides to draft him and give that organization everything he has. After rumors were thrown around that Burrow would prefer not to be drafted by the Bengals, the senior quarterback adamantly refused those rumors at the NFL Combine.

During Shaq's podcast, Burrow said he's ready to take on any challenge that might be thrown his way and just help that organization become a winner.

"They're picking at the top for a reason and I feel like I've won everywhere I've ever been and that if anybody can do it, I can do it," Burrow said.