By the Numbers: How LSU Football Stacks Up With Texas A&M

Tigers must put an emphasis of getting Aggie offense off the field on third downs

LSU will face a Texas A&M team that’s capable of beating an opponent with a vast array of talented players. The numbers do not lie.

Texas A&M, as a Team

62 - As in, 62% of the time the Aggies convert on third down. That’s astounding. While LSU’s defense improved in recent weeks, including holding Arkansas to zero for 10 on third down, keeping the Aggies at third down and five or longer will be a major priority.

8.3 - The point differential between what the Aggies scoring average would be, 33.3, compared to what the Aggies allow per game, 25.0. Considering how well Texas A&M played of late, that’s a surprising statistic. It is skewed, however, by the blowout loss to Alabama, 24-52. Additionally, the Aggies defense gave up 38 points to Florida.

6 - The combined total of third down conversions against Texas A&M’s defense during the past two weeks. Considering there were 25 third down opportunities, it’s safe to say Texas A&M’s defense is playing very well.

5 - Total defensive players with at least four tackles for loss. The Aggies defense really likes to create negative plays.

3 - Combined number of games Texas A&M scored at least 41 points.

2 - The number of sacks allowed by the Aggies offense so far this season, as well as the number of kicks that senior linebacker Buddy Johnson blocked thus far in 2020.

0 - While hard to believe, the Aggies do not possess a single senior wide receiver with a reception. In fact, Texas A&M’s leading wide receiver would be a freshman, Chase Lane, with 23 grabs for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Isaiah Spiller Makes Plays

57 - Spiller’s longest rushing attempt of the year. Last year, Spiller produced an 85-yard run.

8.3 - In 2020 during the third quarter, that’s what Spiller averages per carry.

6 - That’s the surprising total of receptions for the talented running back this season. Considering Spiller’s open field running ability, that’s a really low total. Last season, Spiller caught 29 passes.

4 - The number of times Spiller eclipsed the 100-yard mark during the Aggies first six games.

1 - Spiller scored A&M’s lone touchown against LSU in 2019.

A Look at Kellen Mond

92 - The number of yards Mond threw for against LSU in 2019.

45 - Rushing attempts during a 2019 three game stretch against Arkansas, Alabama, and Ole Miss. In 2020, Mond only ran 34 times during his first six games of 2020. As Mond matured, and Spiller emerged, Mond continued to run less and less.

40 - During Mond’s college career, when he throws 40 or more passes in a game, the Aggies are a combined 1-7. This is why it’s so important for LSU to really focus on slowing down Spiller. The more Mond throws, the less likely it will be for the Aggies to defeat LSU.

33.3 - The completion percentage for Mond against LSU in 2019, as he went 10 of 30 on the evening.

5 - On November 7, the total number of touchdown passes for Mond while leading the Aggies to a road victory against South Carolina.

4 - The number of years that Mond started behind center. It’s rare to be a four year starter in the SEC, and deserves special mention. Mond’s quarterback maturation process took a long time, but he’s a big reason why the Aggies are in the college football playoff hunt.

3 - The number of passes Mond completed during his first game at UCLA. When you finish three for 17, there’s a long way to go. In 2020, Mond tossed three touchdown passes within a single game three separate times. Now that’s progress.

2 - The total number of interceptions thrown by Mond in 2020, one at Alabama and one at Mississippi State.

1 - The one thing LSU must do to limit Mond’s success: make him a pocket passer and a pocket passer only. Once this young man breaks containment, he can beat a defense with his legs or his arm. He is good in the pocket, but allowing him that two-way go to run or pass can prove to be deadly.