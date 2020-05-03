2022 Quarterback Cade Klubnik Talks Recent LSU Offer, First Conversation with Tigers OC Steve Ensminger

Cade Klubnik had a blast following this past LSU season from a distance. The 2022 quarterback grew up in Austin, Texas, surrounded by a family of Texas A & M fans but admitted he's not really an Aggies fan anymore.

While his parents likely weren't to fond of the 50-7 beat down the Tigers handed the Aggies in Death Valley back in November, Klubnik was just blown away by the efficiency of the LSU offense.

"It was really fun to watch, obviously Joe Burrow did a really good job, he's a really talented quarterback and it's the kind of offense I love," Klubnik said. "We run a lot of spread at Westlake High School where I play, a lot of four wide so it's something I'm familiar with and comfortable playing."

It's still relatively early in Klubnik's recruiting process but he did say that some teams showing the most interest are LSU, Auburn and Baylor but said he's not close to narrowing any list at the moment. He is planning on making a number of visits but now might have to wait until the fall to visit LSU or other SEC schools.

On Friday, the SEC announced that all on campus camps and coaches clinics would be suspended through July 31. While that doesn't include unofficial visits at this time, there's certainly that chance those could be on the way.

Since the Tigers started recruiting Klubnik, his main source of contact has been LSU Assistant Director of Player Personnel Collin D'Angelo. It was actually D'Angelo that made the official offer to Klubnik, 247Sports No. 9 ranked pro style quarterback, on April 15.

Klubnik just recently spoke with LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger for the very first time since picking up the offer two weeks ago. The two exchanged pleasantries for about 10 minutes with the rising junior saying it was a very productive phone call.

"It went well and he told me that they're really interested in me and really like the way I play," Klubnik said. "My play style and the way our offense runs is a lot similar to theirs. He also told me the way I play is the same as Joe Burrow played last year which was just a huge compliment to me."

A relatively mobile quarterback already, Ensminger loves the way Klubnik can scramble and make plays outside of the pocket. Klubnik says he's doing everything he can during the quarantine to stay in the best shape possible while continuing to refine his game.

"I'm already a pretty mobile guy but just continuing to work on my footwork and getting my feet set is what I'm primarily working on right now," Klubnik. said. "I've got dumbbells and our coaches send us workouts so I'm normally working out 3-4 times a week and heading over to our field and throwing with my receivers."

Looking back on his sophomore season film, Klubnik said his footwork isn't where he'd like it to be so that's been something he's really focused on while also adding about 10 pounds to his 6-foot-2 frame.

"Based off of what other people have told me my accuracy is pretty good, I don't always force it but I know where to put it and when to put it there," Klubnik said. "I wouldn't call myself a true dual threat because if I'm scrambling I'm still looking downfield and trying to throw it."

While Klubnik didn't grow up watching a ton of LSU football, he knows about the history of the program and said it would be a great opportunity to one day play in Baton Rouge.

"That'd be huge, especially because of the past however many successful season's they've had, it'd just be awesome to play there one day," Klubnik said.