LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks Competition at Linebacker, Offensive Line Growing Stronger by the Day

Coming into the spring there were two position groups that coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff needed to address. Between the two groups, a total of seven starters were lost from the 2019 national championship season.

One of those position groups lies on the defense, in particular the linebacker corps. It's rare that a team loses all three of its starting linebackers to the NFL draft but after the success that K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen had in 2019, LSU has a lot of work to do.

Luckily new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini has a background in coaching linebackers and was seen on Saturday working exclusively with that unit as he starts to pencil in guys that he thinks are viable options. Orgeron said a number of guys have stood out to him in the first few days because of their speed to the ball.

"Really fast in this defense, Bo likes Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark and I think they'll fit in well but another guys playing really well is Marcel Brooks," Orgeron said. "Devonta Lee is learning so all of those guys are doing really well."

The one name that Orgeron continuously brings up at the outside linebacker spot is freshman early enrollee BJ Ojulari. Orgeron has called Ojulari a future All-American multiple times already and the freshman seems to be backing his coach's sentiments with his play on the field.

"The kid is just so athletic, today at pass rush, he had two wins against the first team to keep them up and under," Orgeron said. "He's so strong, very mature, makes straight A's and is a hard worker. He just has all the makings of being a great [defensive] end and I could see he's perfect for the 4-3."

Orgeron said while the start to the spring from the linebackers has been encouraging, he didn't rule out the possibility of going after a graduate transfer at linebacker. LSU is still waiting on freshmen Antoine Sampah, Josh White and Phillip Webb to get to campus as well.

"We've got some young guys coming in that we're excited about but we're still looking for more linebackers," Orgeron said.

Because LSU is playing a nickel, four down linemen defense, Orgeron said most of the linebackers are lining up in either the "Mike" or the "Will" positions. The "Mike" linebacker is essentially the middle linebacker who anchors the middle of the field while the "Will" linebacker plays on the outside and is usually a speedy guy that can rush the passer.

The offensive line is another group that like linebacker, has a lot of up in the air battles that are already progressing two practices into the spring. Orgeron said that Joseph Evans, who made the switch from defensive to offensive line, primarily at center, has made strides and is challenging Chasen Hines for the starting spot.

"He was over extended like a typical defensive guy would but today he set his feet and played with a base," Orgeron said. '"He's learning how to play offensive line but Joe's very smart and he will have no problem running the offense. I think by the end of spring we're going to have us one good center."

Right guard is another offensive line position that Orgeron and the coaching staff are still looking for a starter to emerge. The candidates, at least for the time being, remain redshirt freshmen Kardell Thomas and and Anthony Bradford.

Thomas missed all of his true freshman season with a leg injury but now seems to be on the mend as he's participated in both non-padded spring practices.

"Kardell first of all has to learn his place, very aggressive, very strong but it's all about consistency with him," Orgeron said. "Getting healthy, getting in shape. He's more or less learning the offense and adjusting to the speed of the game but he's a big bull in there and should vie for some playing time."

All in all, after two practices, Orgeron thinks the team has hit the ground running and loves what he's seeing on both sides of the ball.

"We're tackling, blitzing, mixing up different coverages and everybody is running to the football," Orgeron said. "It's an exciting time to watch our defense. I think on offense, our offensive line has a ways to go, our running backs are running really well and we had an excellent practice today."