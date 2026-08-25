Charlie Weis Jr. Discusses Why He Came to LSU and Sam Leavitt's Development

The LSU Tigers are ushering in the Lane Kiffin era, and with it, plenty of change to the roster and coaching staff. There was a rightful desire to change things up, and Kiffin wasted no time.

Kiffin brought plenty of players and coaches from Ole Miss, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. The two have worked together since 2015, and Weis Jr. will call the plays for LSU's highly touted offense.

There is much to like about the Tigers' offense. Weis Jr. has manufactured some of the top offenses in college football over the last few seasons, and the expectation hasn't changed this season.

The Decision to Go From Ole Miss to LSU

Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Weis Jr. spoke with the media for the first time and discussed his reasoning for coming to LSU.

"I think, number one, coach Kiffin," Weis Jr. said. "He believed in me at a very early age...I owe a lot to him for my career and the places he's hired me. The other thing too is LSU. It's a dream place to be...I think this environment is the coolest environment in all of sports to go play in, so just the thought of playing here and that's our home crowd gave me chills."

As mentioned earlier, Weis Jr. was given plenty of enticing players to work with. He was given a revamped wide receiver room, an exciting trio of running backs in Dilin Jones, Harlem Berry, and Caden Durham, and a premier tight end in Trey'Dez Green.

But quarterback Sam Leavitt is at the center of this operation. Weis Jr. worked with Jackson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss over the last two seasons, and now Leavitt is the latest to get the Weis Jr. experience. The LSU offensive coordinator talked about working with his new signal-caller.

"I've been pretty blessed to work with some amazing players, and so I see Sam the same way," Weis Jr. said. "All three of these guys are unbelievable leaders and people." He later added, "Sam is another guy that puts the work in; he's here all the time watching film. There is a lot of great back-and-forth conversation between all of us."

Weis Jr. emphasized the importance of a quarterback-coach relationship. Leavitt is checking all the boxes so far. It's no secret LSU's offense is desperately searching for a rebirth, and the program may have found the answer with Weis Jr. at the helm.

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