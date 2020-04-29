LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

2021 Receiver Chris Hilton Updates His Recruiting, Talks LSU Football

Glen West

Zachary's own Chris Hilton is one of the most electrifying prospects in the 2021 class. Currently ranked as the No. 5 receiver and No. 52 overall player according to 247Sports, some of the top programs in the country are lining up at Hilton’s door for the chance to bring him aboard.

Hilton recently dropped a top six of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M and is in constant communication with each of them on pretty much a daily basis. Because he just dropped his top six, Hilton is taking the time to weigh all of his options and doesn't have a firm time of when he'd ideally like to commit.

He plans on visiting LSU sometime in the distant future but doesn't know exactly when that will be. Growing up just 20 minutes down the road in Zachary, Hilton has been to LSU a fair amount of times, the last time being for Junior Day before the virus hit.

"We basically toured the campus, talked about the academics, did a little player panel and met with coach Orgeron, Mickey Joseph and Steve Ensminger," Hilton said. "I talk to coach O pretty often, we have a pretty strong relationship. They all really like my ability to go up for jump balls and my speed."

He was able to catch LSU's two most important home wins of the 2019 season as well, a 23-20 win over Auburn and the 42-28 Saturday night victory over Florida. Those two games were the first and only times Hilton has been able to see an LSU game in person.

"I remember going on the field and watching them warm up, the atmosphere was real crazy," Hilton said. 

Hilton's primary source of contact is Joseph as the two talk every day. Those day-to-day conversations are just check ins and sometimes gravitate towards how the Tigers plan to use Hilton in the spread offense.

"With the new offense they put in, there's a ton of opportunity because they pass a lot," Hilton said. "As a receiver, that catches my eye."

In high school, Hilton says he's more of an outside receiver but after talking with a few different programs, including LSU, Hilton thinks the vision is to begin his collegiate career on the outside and over time, work his way into more of a slot role.

Standing at 6-foot-0 currently, Hilton's blazing 4.45 40-yard dash speed is the first number that jumps off the page. But how a player uses his speed is what's most important and Hilton said his ability to highpoint the ball

There are aspects of his game that Hilton said he wants to get better at, most importantly route running and getting in and out of breaks on his route. That's primarily what he's spent most of his offseason working on in addition to trying to build strength.

"Playing in front of that home crowd would be one of the best feelings because you know you have people supporting you," Hilton said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live LSU Football 2020 NFL Draft Updates/Thread: Tigers Start Path Towards Potentially Historic Draft

Tigers could see as many as 16 players selected over course of next three days

Glen West

by

SI Draft Tracker

NCAA Proposes NIL Plan For College Athletes, What this Means for LSU

NCAA hopes to enact name, image and likeness rules by 2021-22 academic year

Glen West

by

Outatheloop

How Does LSU Edge Rusher K’Lavon Chaisson Fit Into Jacksonville Jaguars System?

Chaisson brings elite athleticism to familiar Jaguars defensive scheme

Glen West

Film Review: LSU Football Bringing in True Edge Rusher in 2021 Texas Commit Landon Jackson

Jackson excels in space, gets after the quarterback as LSU transitions to 4-3 defense

Glen West

Report: LSU Signs Harvard Offensive Lineman Liam Shanahan as Grad Transfer

With Shanahan on board, Tigers offensive line adds needed depth, grows bigger, stronger

Glen West

LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger Talks About How Offense Will Look in 2020

Ensminger says finding way for all of the offensive weapons to get on the field will be challenging part without spring ball

Glen West

Which LSU Football Undrafted Free Agent Has the Best Chance to Make NFL Roster?

Moss walks into crowded, undetermined tight ends room in Washington

Harrison Valentine

How Does LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Fit With the Cincinnati Bengals?

Burrow walks into similar scheme but will have to build chemistry quickly with new teammates

Glen West

LSU Guard Javonte Smart Declaring for 2020 NBA Draft, Will Keep NCAA Eligibility

Smart averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 assists as a starter in 2019

Glen West

2022 Recruit Riley Quick Talks Recent Offer from LSU Football, Taking Process Slowly

Quick’s older brother Pierce just finished freshman season at Alabama

Glen West