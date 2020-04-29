2021 Receiver Chris Hilton Updates His Recruiting, Talks LSU Football

Zachary's own Chris Hilton is one of the most electrifying prospects in the 2021 class. Currently ranked as the No. 5 receiver and No. 52 overall player according to 247Sports, some of the top programs in the country are lining up at Hilton’s door for the chance to bring him aboard.

Hilton recently dropped a top six of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A & M and is in constant communication with each of them on pretty much a daily basis. Because he just dropped his top six, Hilton is taking the time to weigh all of his options and doesn't have a firm time of when he'd ideally like to commit.

He plans on visiting LSU sometime in the distant future but doesn't know exactly when that will be. Growing up just 20 minutes down the road in Zachary, Hilton has been to LSU a fair amount of times, the last time being for Junior Day before the virus hit.

"We basically toured the campus, talked about the academics, did a little player panel and met with coach Orgeron, Mickey Joseph and Steve Ensminger," Hilton said. "I talk to coach O pretty often, we have a pretty strong relationship. They all really like my ability to go up for jump balls and my speed."

He was able to catch LSU's two most important home wins of the 2019 season as well, a 23-20 win over Auburn and the 42-28 Saturday night victory over Florida. Those two games were the first and only times Hilton has been able to see an LSU game in person.

"I remember going on the field and watching them warm up, the atmosphere was real crazy," Hilton said.

Hilton's primary source of contact is Joseph as the two talk every day. Those day-to-day conversations are just check ins and sometimes gravitate towards how the Tigers plan to use Hilton in the spread offense.

"With the new offense they put in, there's a ton of opportunity because they pass a lot," Hilton said. "As a receiver, that catches my eye."

In high school, Hilton says he's more of an outside receiver but after talking with a few different programs, including LSU, Hilton thinks the vision is to begin his collegiate career on the outside and over time, work his way into more of a slot role.

Standing at 6-foot-0 currently, Hilton's blazing 4.45 40-yard dash speed is the first number that jumps off the page. But how a player uses his speed is what's most important and Hilton said his ability to highpoint the ball

There are aspects of his game that Hilton said he wants to get better at, most importantly route running and getting in and out of breaks on his route. That's primarily what he's spent most of his offseason working on in addition to trying to build strength.

"Playing in front of that home crowd would be one of the best feelings because you know you have people supporting you," Hilton said.