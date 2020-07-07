2022 Athlete CJ Washington Nearing Commitment Decision, Talks LSU Football Relationship

It's rare that a prospect that is still 18 months away from making a big life decision like making a commitment, already has a mapped out plan of what his future looks like. For 2022 athlete CJ Washington, the decision was simple as he recently dropped a top-three of LSU, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Cedartown, Georgia native cut his list on July 1, just three weeks after receiving an offer from coach Ed Orgeron and company. Washington was always secretly hoping the Tigers would extend him an offer and it couldn't have worked out any better when he first spoke with Orgeron on the phone.

It was a moment he dreamed of and was made all the more special because his mother was in the car with him.

"I've always been looking at them and I just like their program and the winning culture they're building," Washington said. "I got on the phone with coach O for the first time and it was shocking but it was cool because my mom was there. That was the first time she had really talked to a college coach before."

The rising junior is hoping to take an official visit to Baton Rouge next summer with the last month mainly about getting to know Orgeron and the coaching staff. Washington has been heavily linked to the Georgia program since the start of his recruitment but really looks forward to getting to LSU's campus where he can learn more about the program and facilities.

One of the people he's communicated with is Kelvin Sheppard, who was hired as the team's Director of Player Personnel in March after a long career in the NFL and winning a national championship with LSU back in 2007 as a young linebacker.

"Because I've never been down there, I just don't know if it's going to make me feel at home the way I feel with Georgia or Tennessee," Washington said. "He [Sheppard] was telling me how the program is and that it was one the best decisions he's ever made."

The Tigers are recruiting Washington as a linebacker, though he admittedly doesn't know if it's on the inside or the outside. Washington is coming off a sophomore season where he recorded 17 sacks for Cedartown High School as an outside linebacker and defensive end.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds Washington will play both ways this season as a linebacker and running back for Cedartown. Tennessee wants Washington to play both offense and defense while Washington said Georgia feels he could play both positions as well.

After such a dominant season in 2019 as a linebacker, Washington says the common feedback he gets from college coaches is the physical, aggressive style of play he possesses.

"Coaches love how I get after it on the field," Washington said. "I play aggressive but when I hit you, I'm gonna help you up afterwards. Then I'm gonna come after you again."

Washington is unlike most recruits as he's focused primarily on making the right decision out of his three final schools. In fact, Washington revealed he plans on committing some time this month, though he hasn't picked out a date yet.

Regardless of which school he ultimately chooses seemingly in the coming weeks, Washington did reiterate his desire to get down to Baton Rouge to see the facilities and meet the staff up close and personal.

"I don't wanna be just a big spotlight, I'm just trying to get it over with because I really have to focus on what's going on now so I can get to college," Washington said.

Overall, Washington is impressed with the LSU program and the coaching staff even after just a few short weeks of conversing back and forth. With his commitment on the horizon, the 2022 athlete says his relationship with Orgeron was a big reason in putting the Tigers in his top-three and that will continue to be a reason he heavily considers LSU.

"I think it would be a good program for me and just talking with coach Orgeron and him explaining to be about their culture and how they operate was key in me including them in my top three," Washington said. "It's a really interesting option for me that I'm constantly thinking about."