2021 Quarterback Clay Millen Talks About Late Push from LSU Football, When He Hopes to Make a Decision

Clay Millen is in a unique and ultimately tough spot as it pertains to his recruitment. The 2021 quarterback has been unable to take visits to any of the four campuses he's considering attending, which makes it all the more difficult to make a comfortable decision.

"I haven't been on any of the campuses of the four schools that I'm considering so it's been a really unique and tough situation," Millen said. "I want to go to a school where I have a good connection with the coaching staff and a school that fits my game and the style of offense that I run well."

It's a decision that's been weighing on Millen for many weeks and he's come to the realization that in all likelihood, he won't get the opportunity to visit the four programs (LSU, Arizona, Oregon State and Indiana) he'll be choosing from. At the same time, Millen can't see a scenario where he doesn't commit by the time his senior season kicks off in the fall.

Instead, it's looking more and more likely that Millen will commit sometime within the next month. The Tigers came into the picture on Millen's recruitment about a month ago and haven't officially extended him an offer.

With the recent commitment of Garrett Nussmeier, it's worth noting the program is looking to add a second arm to the class. LSU is currently in on five-star Caleb Williams and four-star Miller Moss but have been speaking with Millen regularly as well.

"I've been having phone calls and texts with Scott Linehan and Steve Ensminger and just recently did a zoom call and they kind of showed me some of the success they've had and a little bit of their offense," Millen said. "I know we're going to do another one this week so I'm really looking forward to it."

In the meantime, Millen has enjoyed the process as it pertains to LSU because he feels that even though it's been virtually, he's really getting an inside look at the program.

"They're great people and obviously it's LSU so I'm pretty excited about it," Millen said. "They think I have a high football intelligence, they think I'm accurate, competitive so I think they like what they've seen on film."

Millen is currently the No. 9 ranked pro style quarterback of the 2021 class and No. 193 overall prospect by 247Sports.

One of the most affected areas of the COVID-19 outbreak has been the northwest including states like Washington and Oregon. Millen, a native of Snoqualmie, Washington where he attends Mount Si High School, said it hasn't been hard from a workout standpoint but that it's hard to get with his teammates for reps because of the heavy restrictions.

The workouts have been paying dividends for Millen who has added about 10 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame to get him up to 195 pounds. There's still work to be done, however, as Millen would ideally like to get up to 205 by the start of his senior season.

"I've got a workout set at my house and it's perfect, everything you need," Millen said. "I've got a treadmill, bench press squat rack and dumbbells so I have everything I need. I've just been throwing with my dad in the driveway."

Millen was able to watch LSU's season from afar this last year and it's exactly the kind of pass heavy offense he envisions himself playing in one day.

"Obviously they're the national champions so I've watched a couple of games and seen the success Joe Burrow has so it's been pretty cool to be recruited by them," Millen said.