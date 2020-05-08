LSUCountry
Why LSU Football Guard Damien Lewis Wound Up in Seattle Offense that Perfectly Fits His Skill Set

Glen West

A few days before the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis was playing Madden with one of his friends. The team he was playing with, the Seattle Seahawks.

"He told me I'd be playing with Seattle someday," Lewis recalled in an interview after being selected. "We were running the ball on pretty much every play and he says 'I see you there D-Lew.'"

The Seahawks must've been listening because they ultimately decided to take Lewis in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick. While the goal was to always make it to the NFL, Lewis' collegiate start was anything but traditional. 

After hardly being recruited out of Canton High School in Mississippi, Lewis spent two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College, becoming a two time All-American and turning himself into one of the top offensive line recruits in the JUCO ranks. 

His success caught the eye of coach Ed Orgeron, who ultimately signed him to the 2018 class that included transfer Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Lewis would continue to find success in Baton Rouge, starting in all 28 games for the Tigers the last two seasons.

He was a critical voice and presence into LSU having the success it ultimately did in 2019, helping the offensive line make a phenomenal transformation and winning the Joe Moore award for its play.

"Coming out of high school I had zero offers and I've been overlooked my entire life," Lewis said. "I had to take the long route for everything. What I bring to the table in Seattle, I'm gonna give it my all, put my soul on the line and really just come and compete every day."

So where does he fit in Seattle? He couldn't have been drafted to a much better situation as his strengths lie in the run block game and the Seahawks are one of the more run heavy offenses in the NFL. We asked SeahawkMaven publisher Corbin Smith how he sees Lewis adjusting to his new NFL home and what his role could look like.

While picking Damien Lewis may surprise after signing B.J. Finney, Chance Warmack, and Mike Iupati in recent weeks, the Seahawks clearly are looking for a long-term starter at both guard positions. The competition in the trenches will be intense, exactly how coach Pete Carroll prefers it, but Lewis will be the favorite to start at right guard with D.J. Fluker being released.

Best known for his run blocking prowess, Lewis fits the big-bodied road grader mold Seattle wants at the guard position and he can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. Though his movement skills are average for the position, he's a capable puller on traps and power and holds his own on inside zone runs.

Between Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and of course, Russell Wilson, Lewis will have plenty of established runners to block for. Lewis has some work to do in his pass protection, particularly improving on his footwork as Smith points out.

On the flip side, Lewis' pass protection was problematic at times against more athletic defensive tackles while at LSU. He will need to make major improvements in that area under the coaching of Mike Solari, but in the interior, his footwork deficiencies should be masked in Seattle's scheme. 

With the release of DJ Fluker, Lewis will be asked to compete for playing time right away. He walks into a veteran locker room with a veteran quarterback that should help him adjust to NFL life right away. 

In fact, Russell Wilson reportedly FaceTimed with Lewis just minutes after he was drafted by the "Legion of Boom." The conversation was brief but the message was clear.

"We’re trying to win the Super Bowl over here,” Wilson told Lewis. “We don’t play (around). We’re trying to make it happen this year.”

Lewis knows what it takes to win a championship and let his new quarterback know he's up for the challenge.

"He’s a great guy, a great leader,” Lewis said. “He gets guys going as a captain. Everything is going to revolve around him. He gets people fired up. I’m ready to meet him in person. I told him, ‘Day 1 I’m coming in to compete, trying to earn a spot. I’m going to give it my all.’”

