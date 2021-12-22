LSU Linebacker Damone Clark "Looking Forward to Next Chapter" of Football Career

Damone Clark's rise has been one of the truly special stories to come out of the 2021 season for LSU and now it appears the senior linebacker is ready for the "next chapter." On Wednesday, Clark took to social media to thank LSU for the time he spent representing the program.

Though he didn't say in his post he would be opting out of the Texas Bowl, all indications are that Clark will begin preparing for the 2022 NFL draft. A team spokesman confirmed with LSUCountry that Clark will not be playing in the bowl game.

"As I move forward, I hope to have made a positive impact on my teammates and everyone I crossed paths with because you have all impacted me," Clark wrote. "I look forward to the next chapter."

Perhaps there's no player in college football who did more for his NFL draft stock than Clark during this past season. From falling off the NFL draft map to firmly in first round discussion, there's little doubt Clark has a bright future at the professional level. Clark led the country in tackles with 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

He was undoubtedly one of the most improved players in the country and became a finalist for the Butkus Award before ultimately losing out to Georgia's Nakobe Dean. Always a phenomenal leader for this group, where Clark really improved was in his coverage, his tackling and in the ability to use his hands at the line of scrimmage.

Clark and offensive lineman Ed Ingram will further be able to display their talents at Senior Bowl week, with both accepting invitations to participate. Clark now moves on to the next phase of his career but leaves behind a unique legacy of hard work and determination to become one of the greats at the prestigious LSU program.

"Everything will take care of itself but my biggest thing and my biggest focus is to go out there each game and give my brothers everything I have," Clark said as the 2021 season came to a close. "Most importantly just empty the tank out and no matter what happens empty the tank and live with the results."