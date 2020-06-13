2022 Defensive End Dante Anderson Picking Up Offers Left and Right, Calls LSU Football “Dream School”

Dante Anderson's hometown of Homestead, Florida is located at the very tip of the state, just a 50-minute drive from neighboring city Miami. Yet Anderson didn't grow up exclusively rooting for the Hurricanes or the Seminoles or even the Gators.

No, Anderson's dream school was always LSU.

"I always watched them when I was growing up, the atmosphere is crazy and was always an environment that I dreamed of playing in," Anderson said.

LSU officially offered the Homestead High School product back on June 2, the latest in a long list that includes Miami, Mississippi State, Florida, Penn State, Baylor and Ole Miss. Anderson spoke with not only defensive line coach Bill Johnson but coach Ed Orgeron as well, who after exchanging pleasantries with the rising junior, extended him the offer.

"It was a great experience, I talked with coach Bill Johnson and he was telling me all along that the school liked me and it was just a matter of time before they offer me," Anderson said. "Then he put coach Orgeron on the phone and he told me that he loved my game and that's when he made me the offer."

Anderson has not been able to visit his dream school to date but said that is something he wants and plans on doing in the fall. While there's no specific game planned, just getting to see Death Valley in all its glory is an experience Anderson can't wait to have.

That June 2 call was the first time he got to hear from the Tigers head coach and Anderson said it was an unforgettable conversation. The two leaders of the defensive line want Anderson to keep that open line of conversation if there are ever any questions he has about the program.

"He [Orgeron] likes how I rush the edge," Anderson said. "My speed is one thing that I really pride myself on, not many d-linemen can move like I can. They think I'm a beast and told me they want me to build that relationship as quick as possible."

So what makes Anderson a beast in his eyes? The first attributes he pointed to was his length and size and at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, there's plenty of room for Anderson to fill out his body. The goal this offseason is to gain weight and continue to work on his craft through technique and various moves on the line.

"Weight room, weight room, weight room is pretty much my day," Anderson said. "I do pushups and bench press and then I'll go outside and do some speed work drills like cones and sprints. I know I can rush the passer but I really want to improve on my run stopping. The bigger I am, the better I'll be able to stop the bigger players "

Technique is always something Anderson is trying to improve on and in particular he's been working on his footwork and hand placement. As for what he feels really stood out about his sophomore tape a season ago, Anderson immediately pointed to his high sack count.

Anderson attributed a lot of his success to his improved "get off" ability, meaning his quick reaction right when the ball is snapped.

Anderson remembers the first game of the season for Homestead High School in 2019, a Kickoff Classic that resulted in a six sack breakout performance for the then sophomore.

"I wanted to come in and set the tone early and that performance really helped my confidence as the season wore on," Anderson said.

Growing up an LSU fan, watching the past greats like Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams was always a must for Anderson. This past year, he also enjoyed the play of Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Queen and Derek Stingley.

While there isn't one particular player Anderson will compare himself to at this point, there are plenty of programs chasing after the talented Florida defensive end. It’s clear he’ll be someone to follow on the recruiting trail over the next few years.