Defensive Dominance Propels LSU Over No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20

Head Coach Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers continue to show fight, earning a statement victory over No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 in Death Valley.

In typical LSU fashion, the Bayou Bengals went down early, with the Rebels getting just about anything and everything they wanted.

On the opening drive, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart started the game scorching hot, completing his first three passes to put the Rebels in scoring position with running back Quinshon Judkins punching in the score.

Despite Dart and Ole Miss handling business early, this LSU offense continued to throw their fair share of punches, putting together an effective first drive to get points on the board to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Led by running back Josh Williams, the Tigers went to their rushing attack to start the game, with five of their first six plays going on the ground. Williams, who has asserted himself as LSU’s lead back during Armoni Goodwin’s absence, continued to get it done for LSU against Ole Miss.

But Dart and the Rebels continued to carve up the LSU secondary throughout the first quarter, with Dart going 9-of-10 for 152 yards on his first 10 attempts. The connection Dart has with wide receiver Malik Heath is exceptional. The two handled business in not just the first half, but the entire game.

Heath finished the first half with 5 receptions for 119 yards, giving the secondary fits, but his offensive masterpiece isn’t what stole the show. It was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After going down 17-3 in the second quarter, the flip switched for Daniels, putting the team on his back to claw back into the game. Connecting with Mr. Reliable, Jaray Jenkins, for a 34-yard touchdown to cut the lead, he never looked back.

Daniels finished the first half on 12-of-15 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown, also adding 13 rushes for 42 yards and a score on the ground as well.

Going into halftime trailing 20-17, the Tigers received the ball to start the second half and never looked back.

With coordinator Mike Denbrock dialing up an impressive scheme and Daniels executing it to perfection, the Tigers marched down the field to take a 24-17 lead after a short touchdown pass from Daniels to freshman tight end Mason Taylor.

Daniels’ stat line may be the headliner, but this LSU defense is what shifted the momentum and gave life to the Tigers. Led by freshman sensation Harold Perkins, stop after stop allowed the Tigers to bolster their lead even more.

Up 24-17, a one-handed, highlight reel interception by Joe Foucha electrified the stadium, with LSU taking the momentum down the field for a touchdown.

The Tigers’ 35-3 run, led by stellar defensive play and a little offensive magic by Daniels, set the tone for LSU.

Daniels ended the night going 21-of-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, adding 121 yards and three scores on the ground.

With eight different players tallying a reception, Daniels spread the wealth around to the embarrassment of riches LSU attains.

On the other side, Jaxson Dart proved he’s arrived in the SEC. Finishing the night with 284 yards on 19-of-34 passing, he was sensational, proving the Dart-Heath connection will be a force to be reckoned with as the season goes on.

It was truly all LSU down the stretch. An offensive showcase paired with Matt House’s defense handling business became a recipe for success. When clicking on all cylinders, the Tigers have proven to be a top team in the SEC, with time to continue getting even better.

After taking down No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20, the Tigers will get a much needed bye week before taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 5.