LSU Safety Grant Delpit Wins the Jim Thorpe Award

Glen West

LSU safety Grant Delpit became the third Tiger safety to take home the Jim Thorpe Award, joining former Tigers Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne.

Delpit recorded 56 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in his junior year after losing out on the award in 2018 after a stellar season. The junior beat out Georgia's J.R. Reed and Ohio State's Jeff Okudah.

"It's an honor and a blessing to be here," Delpit said. "Two great players in Jeff and J.R., I'm truly blessed. I wanted to win this award for the guys who came through LSU and didn't get the chance to win it. I'm glad to bring it back to the boot."

Fellow defensive back and freshman star Derek Stingley took to Twitter to announce his pleasure with the decision.

Delpit couldn't go without being asked about DBU.

"We try to let our play do the talking," Delpit said. "There's a lot talk around who's DBU but we don't try to get into all of that."

