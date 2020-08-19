Two former LSU students have come forward with rape allegations against former running back Derrius Guice in 2016, according to a USA Today investigation. The report comes two weeks after Guice was arrested on domestic violence charges and subsequently cut from the Washington football Team.

The two reported incidents came within months of each other in 2016, with the two women telling multiple people at the school at the time, including two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse. The two women did not report the incidents to law enforcement, according to the report, as LSUPD nor BRPD have any records of them.

According to the USA Today report, school officials didn't interview the two women or any potential witnesses about the allegations. The LSU athletic department released the following statement to USA Today for the story.

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

One of the women, described in the report as "the first woman," told her then boyfriend about the incident, who happened to be an LSU football recruit. The boyfriend told USA Today that coach Ed Orgeron brought up the incident over a year after it happened, telling the then player that "he shouldn't be bothered by it."

The player added that he doesn't know how Orgeron had learned what happened but that he believes Orgeron knew it wasn't consensual.

"(Orgeron) said 'Everybody's girlfriend sleeps with other people,'" the former player told USA Today.

Guice’s attorney, Peter Greenspun, denied the allegations in a statement released to USA Today.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," Greenspun said in his statement. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all," Greenspun added. "But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."