Former LSU Defensive Lineman Glenn Dorsey to be Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

In his four years at LSU, Glenn Dorsey became one of the great defensive linemen not only in LSU's history but in all of college football. On Wednesday, Dorsey was announced as one of 18 members that will be inducted into the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame.

In his four seasons with the Tigers, Dorsey recorded 179 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks.

"This means the world to me," Dorsey said on Wednesday morning in a press release from the school. "I can't thank LSU and my hometown of Gonzales enough for all of their support."

His 2007 season is one for the ages as Dorsey was the anchor of a defense that led the SEC in yards allowed per game (288.8) as LSU went on to win a national championship, recording 69 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

For his efforts that season, Dorsey was a consensus All-American and winner of the Lombardi, Nagurski, Outland and Lott Awards, becoming the first LSU player to win all of those award. Dorsey was also a finalist for the Bednarik Award and named a first-team All-SEC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

"We did this together. LSU gave me a chance that ended up changing my life," Dorsey continued. "I can't express how thankful and thrilled I am about this honor. There are so many people that helped me along the way that made this possible. I'm truly humbled and excited and will forever be grateful to LSU and the opportunities that playing in Tiger Stadium gave me."

After his illustrious collegiate career, Dorsey was selected No. 5 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft and would spend nine years with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2016.

Dorsey is the 10th LSU player to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Gaynell "Gus" Tinsley (Class of 1956), end Ken Kavanaugh Sr. (Class of 1963), halfback Abe Mickal (Class of 1967), quarterback Doc Fenton (Class of 1971), safety Tommy Casanova (Class of 1995), halfback Billy Cannon (Class of 2009), halfback Jerry Stovall (Class of 2010), running back Charles Alexander (Class of 2012), and quarterback Bert Jones (Class of 2016).

The 2020 class includes former Nebraska quarterback Eric Couch, Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair and Georgia defensive end David Pollack.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron took to the "twitter machine" Wednesday to express his pleasure with Dorsey being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to Glenn Dorsey on making the College Football Hall of Fame," Orgeron wrote. "One of the greatest defensive linemen in the history of our game and one of the all time LSU greats!"