Four-Star Offensive Tackle Marcus Dumervil Signs With LSU

Glen West

Coming into the Early Signing Period, four-star Marcus Dumervil was widely believed to be a shoe in to sign with LSU. On Wednesday, the Florida native made it official by choosing the Tigers over Florida, Alabama and Ohio State.

With only two offensive linemen committed in the 2020 class, the addition of Dumervil will be a welcomed piece to the puzzle as the Tigers could be going through some major changes up front next season.

"It's an honor to play for them," Dumervil said. "I can't wait."

Dumervil mentioned the way the program views its offensive linemen as a big reason for committing to LSU. The St. Thomas Aquinas product said watching quarterback Joe Burrow thank his o-line first during his Heisman speech confirmed everything he thought about the Tigers during the process.

“As you can see, Joe Burrow's done a fantastic job," Dumervil said on ESPN2. "After every achievement and award he gets, he's thanking the offensive line."

Dumervil allows more depth at the tackle position, particularly with senior Badara Traore moving on and the uncertainty that Austin Deculus and Saahdiq Charles may decide to go pro after solid 2019 seasons.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Dumervil is the No. 11 ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 class. With Dumervil's signing, the Tigers now have eight players officially inked in the 2020 recruiting class.

