An Early Look at the 2022 LSU Football Recruiting Class

LSU is off to a fantastic start with the 2022 recruiting class. Here’s a player by player evaluation of each of the five prospects already committed to the purple and gold.

The LSU coaching staff continues to hit the recruiting trail hard. The five prospects that already pledged to LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff prove once again that LSU’s future will be bright.

Walker Howard, QB, 6-foot-1, 185, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More

While many might consider Howard a pass-first signal caller, it’s important to note that this young man can really move his feet during designed running plays or when passing plays break down. He’s also adept at keeping plays alive with his feet.

Keeping plays alive, that’s when a signal caller can really gash a defense. No matter how good the secondary, wide receivers and tight ends eventually get open. This natural trait will certainly help Howard down the line. A few more points about Howard.

Good at making plays down the middle of the field from the pocket or outside the pocket.

Usually keeps his eyes down the field when scrambling.

Sometimes hesitates when scrambling; needs to be more decisive under duress.

Will take a while to wind up when throwing deep, which will change with added strength.

Decoldest Crawford, 6-foot-2, 160, Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks

A natural receiver that runs like he’s floating across the ground, Crawford resembles former Louisiana high school player and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Wayne’s first-step explosion was impressive, and so is Crawford’s. Further, Wayne maximized yards after the catch with his shiftiness. Crawford seemingly makes defenders miss when they are all around him. Crawford’s ability to make a one-handed catch, much like Wayne, also deserves mention.

Crawford sets up his cuts, within the route or after the catch, very well.

Crawford’s open-field speed is already good. Imagine him in three years.

The one area he definitely needs to improve is strength, especially upper body.

Crawford will be even more impressive after he consistently uses his hands to fend off cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage.

Bryan Allen, S, 6-foot-0, 180, Aledo (Texas) High School

The first item that stands out about Allen would be how he seemingly finds the football. He’s Johnny on the spot, as the saying goes. Allen intercepts deflections, recovers fumbles, and makes pass breakups that other young players do not.

Allen’s best attribute might still be his all-around athletic ability. He's natural at timing when he goes for the football, whether it’s jumping to intercept a pass or quickly extending a hand to deflect a pass. His speed and quickness help him get there, but his hand-eye coordination is fantastic, too.

Allen’s ability to run and quickly turn to make a play are way ahead of his age group.

Reads the quarterback’s eyes well, then gallops to make the play.

Needs to add bulk and power to be a true center fielder of a SEC defense.

Continuing to work on his back pedal and change of direction will aid his talents.

Khamauri Rogers, CB, 6-foot-0, 160, Lexington (Miss) Holmes County

Rogers’ burst out of his back pedal is aggressive and consistently brings positive results. He’s a naturally long and fluid football player that could play wide receiver, safety or cornerback. As he grows into his frame, wide receivers will struggle even more to beat him near the line of scrimmage.

Once Rogers moves into his back pedal or side pedal, he seeks the big play. His long arms and good hands lead him to interceptions and deflections. He’s already beginning to learn how and when to read the quarterback’s eyes.

Rogers’ can flip around and quickly go into a sprint; finalizing the play with interceptions.

Really good at taking an angle that at least leads to a pass breakup.

He’s very aggressive with hitch routes and short passes; he needs to be ready for teams going after him with double moves to take advantage of his aggressive style of play.

Sometimes turns too early during his back pedal, providing extra space for wide receivers.

Bryce Anderson, S, 5-foot-11, 190, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook

A physical defender capable of playing bump-and-run coverage or being a ballhawk as a deep safety, Anderson provides the attributes to excel regardless of where he plays. Speaking of which, he’s an excellent wildcat quarterback in high school.

His vision and nearly instant ability to redirect his path to turn a negative play into a big play also shed light into Anderson as an overall player. He examines what needs to be done and makes it happen.

Anderson's best attribute would be his vision, but do not discount his strength for such a young player. He’s going to be a load to handle after a few more years of physical maturity and weight room development.

Good open-field speed to run down wide receivers and make plays on the football.

Short-area quickness is elite; will avoid a blocker with a quick move to make a tackle.

Sometimes ‘jumps’ at wide receivers during press coverage and gets beat off the line.

Could be more consistent with breaking down before striking a ball carrier.

This group of five commitments is a phenomenal beginning to the class of 2022. LSU can now concentrate on its prime targets and make a run at the class of 2022 No. 1 overall recruiting class.