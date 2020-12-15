An Early Look at LSU Football's 2020 Season Finale Against Ole Miss

LSU finally found its footing in a big way last weekend with its upset win over No. 11 Florida. Offense, defense and special teams worked in cohesion and was able to pull off without a doubt the most impressive win of the 2020 campaign.

Now the Tigers set their sights on Ole Miss and the explosive offense that first-year coach Lane Kiffin has rolled out in Oxford. It'll be the third straight week that LSU faces an offense with a lethal capability of scoring at any time and will be eager to get back on the field.

The Rebels have not played a game since Nov. 28 as a bye week and a Dec. 12 cancellation of their game with Texas A&M will make it three weeks without seeing the field since their last game. Kiffin has very quickly brought his unique style of offense to Ole Miss as the Rebels hung 48 points on Alabama, 54 at Vanderbilt and 59 on South Carolina as the most productive offensive outings in year one.

A year after being gashed by John Rhys Plumlee on the ground, Kiffin has moved to Matt Corral at quarterback for much of the season. Corral is No. 3 in the SEC in passing yards with 2,744 and 24 touchdowns, also good for third in the conference. That's not to say that Plumlee hasn't been used.

The now sophomore quarterback has primarily been a gadget type player for the Rebels this season, rushing for 103 yards in 2020 while throwing 61 more. Remember it was Plumlee who in 2019 absolutely torched the LSU run defense for 212 yards in one of the more putrid performances during LSU's quest towards a national championship.

The LSU defense has given up an overwhelming amount of yards to practically every team its played this season. But when the Tigers have had success, they've been able to force timely turnovers and hold up in the redzone, forcing field goals. That's what this team will need to do come Saturday against another stout offensive unit.

Of course Kiffin and LSU coach Ed Orgeron go way back as both were together at both Tennessee and USC in past years and developed a close relationship. When Orgeron was first hired as head coach, one of his first calls was to Kiffin about being the offensive coordinator for the Tigers but Kiffin eventually took the FAU head coaching job.

"The game is in slow motion for Lane on the sideline. He can see all 22 at one time, much like David Aranda could for us," Orgeron said about Kiffin. "I watch the line because I'm a line guy. Some guys are watching the defensive backs. He watches all 22 at one time and can tell what they're doing. He can change players on the line of scrimmage. You've seen him. You've seen him at Alabama whistling, changing plays. He played quarterback. He understands both sides of the football. So I think his game day calling and his preparation and his recruiting are excellent."

The offensive side of the ball is where the Tigers should have some success as Ole Miss, like LSU this season, has been among the worst in the conference on defense. Whether it's through the air or on the ground, the Rebels rank dead last out of the 127 teams in the FBS this year.

Allowing 528 yards per game and over seven yards per play, LSU will have plenty of opportunities as the offensive line is coming off one of its better performances of the season and Max Johnson has proven he can take care of the ball and make the necessary plays to move the chains.

The offensive line in particular allowed no sacks on Johnson against the Gators, a defensive unit that entered the game leading the conference in the category.

If there's one thing to expect with Kiffin it's entertainment and it should at the very least be a fun atmosphere on Saturday as the 2020 season draws to a close.