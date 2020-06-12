LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Veteran LSU Offensive Lineman Ed Ingram Provides Stability to an Inexperienced Group

Glen West

When Ed Ingram was reinstated on Sept. 20, 2019, after serving more than a year long suspension, most assumed he'd eventually win the starting left guard job back. That included coach Ed Orgeron.

There was one massive 6-foot-4, 343-pound roadblock that stood in Ingram's way and that was senior guard Adrian Magee. Magee wouldn't relinquish control of that left guard position, starting in 13 games at the position with the other two starts at left tackle. 

Orgeron said from the beginning that Ingram would have to beat Magee out for the starting spot but that it was something he believed would happen at the time. 

"He has to beat (Magee) out," Orgeron said. "That is probably going to happen. As we know, Ed's a really good player."

As a freshman in 2017, Ingram burst onto the scene, starting in 12 games at right guard and establishing himself as one of the top returners in the 2018 season before his suspension. But as Magee continued his stellar senior season in 2019, Ingram was great for depth. 

When starting right guard Damien Lewis was injured just seven plays into the Tigers win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, Ingram seamlessly inserted himself into the rotation and played 68 snaps en route to a 63-28 victory over the Sooners. Ingram would make appearances in 10 total games, including starts against Ole Miss and Arkansas, where LSU combined for 114 points and 1,326 yards of total offense.

So between the 10 games he played in last season and the 12 he started as a freshman in 2017, not only does Ingram have the SEC experience but he has relatively fresh legs after spending much of last season as the primary backup. 

His experience will be needed to sure up that left guard spot for Orgeron and company in 2020. The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks facing the team as right tackle Austin Deculus is the only full time returning starter from a season ago. 

At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds he has the size and flexibility to play either guard position though the coaching staff is looking at Anthony Bradford, Kardell Thomas or Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan at right guard.

Having Ingram be a reliable piece at left guard will go a long way as the interior o-line, particularly center and right guard remain wide open heading into preseason camp in July. ESPN's Cole Cubelic is extremely high on Ingram's potential this season, ranking him as the No. 4 guard in the SEC.

LSU Sports digital media reporter Cody Worsham also reported that of the 1,151 snaps he's played over his career at LSU, Ingram has allowed just one sack. Orgeron has already come out and said this offseason that he expects Ingram to be the left guard and that Thomas Perry and Marlon Martinez are the backups.

"I think Ed's going to have an outstanding year," Orgeron said in an interview a few weeks back on "Off the Bench."

"Ed [Ingram] is a lead by example guy, a lot like Lloyd [Cushenberry] was," offensive line coach James Cregg said. 

He's kind of flown under the radar in terms of importance this offseason but having stability on the interior offensive line will be a key to offensive success and that starts with Ingram.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Chipparoo
Chipparoo

After providing college football with the unequivocally BEST Season EVER, don't question that LSU stays in the top 10 all year!
BTW, they lost several undergrads to the NFL.
So what do they do?
Coach O says, "Next man up"!
GEAUX TIGERS!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Oversight Committee Officially Passes Six-Week Preseason Plan, What it Means for LSU Football

Coaches can start having access to players starting July 13, training camp to start Aug. 7

Glen West

After Injury Derailed Freshman Season, LSU Football Recruit Malaki Starks Is Making Waves in 2022 Class

Starks being recruited by Tigers as defensive back, thinks he hasn’t even scratched the surface on his ability

Glen West

LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. Named 2020 Preseason Walter Camp First-Team All Americans

Competition in practice a significant factor in development of LSU's two brightest stars

Glen West

Column: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron’s Greatest Strength is Willingness to Listen to Those Around Him

Past mistakes he’s turned into humbling lessons, which has made him a national championship coach

Harrison Valentine

Why Receiver Kayshon Boutte is LSU Football's Next Star in Waiting

Boutte will compete for playing time in the slot as a freshman

Glen West

Meet 2021 LSU Recruit Keenan Landry, the Louisiana Native That Wants to Help Mold the Next Generation

Why football isn’t the only goal Landry has and what the business he wants to one day open

Glen West

by

Pbenoit58

LSU Baseball 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Multiple Tiger Players, Commits Expecting to Hear Names Called

Cabrera, Henry projected as high draft picks from LSU

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: Noteworthy News Facing LSU, Conference Teams As Voluntary Workouts Kick Off

Orgeron says players are in phenomenal shape upon return to school

Glen West

SEC Announces Media Days Will Be Held Virtually in 2020

Glen West

Development of LSU Football Rising Sophomores Will Be Key Factor in Tigers 2020 Success

Both sides of the ball feature sophomores that will require noticeable year two jump

Glen West