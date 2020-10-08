SI.com
LSU's Ed Orgeron Reminisces on First Game As Tigers Interim Head Coach Against Missouri

Glen West

Let's take a rewind to Sept. 25, 2016, the day LSU fired then head coach Les Miles after a disappointing 2-2 start and a loss to Auburn the previous evening. As a result of the move, Ed Orgeron was named the interim head coach and had the rest of the season to prove he was worthy of earning the job full time.

That first week was a blur for many outside of the program, but for those on the inside, there was a game that needed to be prepared for. Up next on the schedule was Missouri. 

All Orgeron remembers from that whole week was excitement.

"There was excitement in the building, there was change and there was a nice crowd that night coming down the Tiger Walk," Orgeron said Wednesday. "There was electricity and I thought our team played with a lot of energy that night."

It was a statement win for the LSU program under Orgeron as the purple and gold dominated from start to finish, winning 42-7, racking up 634 yards of offense. Of course that game was largely dependent on the running attack, which eclipsed the 400-yard mark in the LSU win. A young defensive coordinator in Dave Aranda was in his first year with LSU, implementing the 3-4 defense.

This go-around, the LSU offense and defense couldn't look more different. The Tigers are now a prolific passing offense that's helped Myles Brennan break program records in completions, yards and touchdowns in his first two starts as a quarterback. 

Orgeron hired Bo Pelini to be his defensive coordinator during the offseason and LSU has gone back to the 4-3 as a result, looking like one of the better defensive lines in the SEC as a result of the added pressure up front.

Four years later, Orgeron has thought about what that first Missouri win meant to him and the program as he eventually did earn the full time job. He’s 41-10 as the Tigers' coach with a national championship and 12 wins over top 10 opponents under his belt.

"It's passed very fast, I love working at LSU, I come to work every day with a smile on my face," Orgeron said. "Representing the state of Louisiana and LSU, it's been phenomenal the things that we've done and we've still got a ways to go. I think we're just getting started."

