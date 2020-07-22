Ranking Coach Ed Orgeron’s Top-Five Wins of LSU Football Career

Ed Orgeron has assembled an impressive resume in just three short years as LSU’s full-time head coach.

Even after a rollercoaster first season, Orgeron has posted an overall record of 40-9, something that would've sounded like a fairytale when then athletic director Joe Alleva removed his interim tag in November of 2016.

With an arsenal of exciting and memorable wins already under his belt, here’s what we perceive are his top five wins as head coach of the LSU Tigers:

5. @ Auburn (2018)

This was the first big-time win of Ed Oregron’s tenure. When it looked like the Tigers were headed for their first loss of the season in a scorching hot Jordan-Hare Stadium in late-September, Joe Burrow found Derrick Dillon for an improbable 71-yard touchdown and Cole Tracy walked it off with a 42-yard field goal to send the Tigers back home undefeated.

4. vs. Georgia (2018)

This, however, was Orgeron’s first blockbuster victory as full-time head coach. Not only was it a much-needed win after a tough loss at The Swamp the week before, but it was as dominating an effort over a top-5 team that we had seen from LSU in quite some time. Looking back at it now, this win could easily be viewed as the first glimpse at what was to come in a magical 2019.

3. @ Texas (2019)

Not only was this one of the most memorable wins of the Orgeron era, but this will forever be etched as one of the greatest victories in the history of LSU football. While this will also be remembered as a coming-out party for Heisman winner Joe Burrow and the new spread offense, Justin Jefferson’s 3rd-and-17 touchdown is a play that will be on repeat for years to come.

2. @ Alabama (2019)

LSU exercised their demons against Alabama, snapping an eight-game losing streak to take down the Tide in a nearly flawless performance. After going up 33-13 at halftime, Alabama running back Najee Harris almost single-handedly willed the Tide back into it, but it was too little to late.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman, and LSU stamped their ticket into the CFP Playoff. It’s a night that will live on for the very long time in Baton Rouge.

1. CFP National Championship - LSU vs. Clemson

Winning a national championship to cap off the greatest single-season in college football history will likely be the top win of any coaches career. In Orgeron’s case, it was just one of many performances where the Tigers kicked another teams’ butt on national television.

Down 17-7 early in the contest, the LSU offense rebounded to cruise to victory for the programs’ fourth-ever title in the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It doesn’t get much better than that.