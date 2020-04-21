LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Envisions Tigers Using Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert Like Calvin Johnson

LSU coach Ed Orgeron isn't saying freshman tight end Arik Gilbert is going to be the next "Megatron," but the impact he could leave, even as a freshman, is special. LSU's new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan knows all about "Megatron," or more commonly known as Calvin Johnson.

Linehan was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions for perhaps the best five year stretch of Johnson's NFL career and Orgeron believes Gilbert can make a similar impact at the college level for LSU next season.

In an interview with Baton Rouge Radio show "Off the Bench," Orgeron went in depth on the myriad of ways LSU plans to use its freshman tight end that was ranked by 247Sports as the highest rated tight end in the site's history.

"The guy you've gotta look at is Arik Gilbert, I'm considering Arik Gilbert as a wide receiver," Orgeron said Tuesday morning. "I can't wait for him to come back. Obviously we can use him at tight end but we can split him out at "X" and we can get some mismatches with this kid, especially in the redzone. He's going to be a nice target there for Myles Brennan.

"We can use some of the same plays with Arik that Scott ran with Megatron, I'm not saying he's going to be Megatron but he's a good player."

Orgeron touched on a number of position battles the Tigers will be keeping a close eye on in the coming months but started out by recognizing one of the unsung heroes of the 2019 championship team.

One of the bright spots of the 2019 championship run was the major improvements made by the offensive line. After two years of ridicule, the Tigers were able to, for a lack of better terms, block out the noise and have a phenomenal season led by coach James Cregg.

Orgeron said Cregg, who will be entering his fourth season with the program, is getting the most out of his players as LSU looks to rebuild a front line that lost four starters.

"The job that he did with our offensive line, that was the MVP of last year because without that it doesn't work," Orgeron said. "He has taken another step this offseason. Dare Rosenthal, I expect to be back, Chasen Hines is training and then the freshmen we've got coming in, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill and Marlon Martinez.

"Those guys are working their tails off, they're sending him video everyday. Coach Cregg is a force on our staff and I expect us to have a darn good offensive line."

While the offensive line continues to be a work in progress from a depth chart perspective, the same can be said for the three horse running back position as well as that slot receiver position.

Nothing has changed as LSU still plans to take a by committee approach with sophomores John Emery, Tyrion Davis Price and Chris Curry.

Orgeron said that there is one particular running back that has won over a lot of the players and coaching staff on the team, mostly because of his willingness to wait for his opportunity.

"Each one of them brings a different skillset and the guy that's won everybody's heart is Chris Curry," Orgeron said. "I mean this guy stayed and that's exactly what you need to do at LSU, Derrius Guice did. Curry waited for his opportunity and now he's one of our top backs. Chris, Tyrion and John are three great young backs and I'm excited about them."

LSU returns possibly the best 1-2 punch at receiver in 2020 with Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall but the one spot still up for grabs is that slot receiver position left behind by Justin Jefferson.

"Trey Palmer's going to be a really good player but you've gotta look at Gilbert," Orgeron said. "Jontre Kirklin had a really good spring. Then you've got Racey McMath, who's big and strong, one of the best special teams players in the country. I think given the chance, Racey will have a big year for us."

For Orgeron and the LSU program, this week marks the culmination of all of the hard work the team's former players put in as their NFL dreams are about to come true. While Orgeron recognizes it would've been a special week in Las Vegas, he has the technological "tools" set up at his home to celebrate with his players before and after they're drafted.

"I'm so excited for all of our football players, whoever gets any of these Tigers will be getting a champion and will be happy to have them," Orgeron said. "Every time one of our guys gets drafted we're going to celebrate with them. This would've been a great week in Las Vegas for all of our Tigers but we're going to make the best of it."