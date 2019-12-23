LSU Treating Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury "Day-By-Day"

The hamstring of Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be one of the most closely followed storylines heading into the Tigers' Peach Bowl matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday.

On Monday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron provided another update on the junior running back's injury, saying the team is treating it "day-by-day" and there is a chance he'll be able to play against the Sooners.

Edwards-Helaire went down in practice last week on a non-contact play that Orgeron described later as "very unusual."

"Clyde is a little bit better,” Orgeron said on Monday. “We talked. He is off the crutches and off the scooter. We will see if he can do something tomorrow (at practice). It’s a day-by-day deal. He has a chance to play. I don’t know if he’s going to play, but it will be a day-by-day deal."

Orgeron went on to say the injury was "better than initially thought." If Edwards-Helaire is unable to play Saturday, freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery will see an increased workload as will Chris Curry.

Davis-Price has been the main bell-cow behind Edwards-Helaire this season, rushing for 270 yards and six touchdowns in 13 appearances this season. Orgeron did say Emery has made strides in recent weeks to take some of the workload off of Davis-Price, should Edwards-Helaire be ruled out.

Orgeron said all three backs do one or two things well and that LSU will likely play all three to combat what the others are still working on.

“It’s thunder and lightning,” Orgeron said when comparing Emery and Davis-Price. “And Chris is coming along. He’s a very brushing back. A dominating back. Clyde did everything well. We are going to have to adjust if Clyde doesn’t play and rotate those backs to doing what they can do best. All three of them are playing. All three of them are getting ready to go.”

Edwards-Helaire didn't practice Monday and the team will try and see if he can do some light work on Tuesday.