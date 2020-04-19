LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Draft Stock “Soaring” Says One Analyst

In just four days, members of the 2019 LSU national championship team will see their NFL dreams come true. Their lives will change forever and according to one draft analyst, one particular former Tiger could be taken earlier than initially thought.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the late risers in the 2020 draft reports Draft Network's Jordan Reid.

"One prospect whose stock is soaring and has received rave reviews from everyone that I’ve talked to is LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire," Reid's tweet said.

Edwards-Helaire is coming off of a breakout season for the Tigers that saw him rush for 1,414 yards and an SEC leading 16 rushing touchdowns while adding 55 receptions for 453 yards through the air. His biggest strength was his versatility as not only did he prove to make plays on the ground and through the passing attack, but he was also a willing and able blocker.

His top notch quickness, acceleration and power helped him bulldoze or juke his way around college defenders, a skill that will translate to the NFL level. Yet despite his phenomenal season, Edwards-Helaire is viewed as a second or even third round pick in most drafts.

It feels like he's been mocked to most every running back needy team in the NFL, which speaks to his versatility and fit into any scheme. The Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are just a few teams that have been attached to Edwards-Helaire, all using second round picks on the LSU running back.

Quarterback Joe Burrow knows how important Edwards-Helaire was to the offense in 2019. In an interview with "Off the Bench" earlier this week, Burrow said he sees Edwards-Helaire having a long NFL career.

"He kept it light [in the huddle] and also, led by example, as well as vocally to kind of relay messages to the team. He's going to play for a long time," Burrow said. "He's so good and he's one of the best guys I've been around.

"Clyde was my best friend on the team. We spent a lot of time together and became really, really close. We were kind of a calming presence in the backfield for each other. We never took ourselves too seriously. We both always understood the job at hand on each particular play. Every once in a while, we would just throw jokes out at each other in the middle of the play. One time in a huddle after a quarterback sneak, Clyde would always come up and give me a little jab in the ribs afterwards in the pile and he'd make sure to tell me to hold onto that football, but he'd say it in a joking way."

Reid didn't say how much Edwards-Helaire's draft stock has risen from the conversations he's had but it's safe to say he's at the bare minimum a firm second round selection.