Tigers at the Combine: Five Former LSU Linebackers, Defensive Linemen Start Combine Process

Glen West

More LSU players are showing up to the 2020 NFL combine by the day as the media sessions and measurements draw to a close and the actual testing starts to take place. On Wednesday, linebackers and defensive linemen were the new arrivals at the combine and there was plenty of purple and gold representation.

One of the notes of interest during Wednesday's media session for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was his decision to participate in the combine this week. A number of former Tigers have declined to participate including quarterback Joe Burrow, tight end Thaddeus Moss and safety Grant Delpit.

Edwards-Helaire joins receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Stephen Sullivan as the only skills players on offense that will be participating in the combine.

“I’m going to shock the world,” Jefferson said Tuesday about his impending performance at the combine.

For Edwards-Helaire, a strong showing at the combine this week likely won't change his day two daft status but there is still room for improvement. The junior rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and proved his versatility by bringing in 55 receptions for an additional 453 yards.

At Wednesday's interview session, Edwards-Helaire compared his game closest to Josh Jacobs of the soon to be Las Vegas Raiders.

"He's a guy that was versatile, did everything that was asked of him," Edwards-Helaire said. "Pass pro, run protection and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield is something he prides himself on. Marshall Faulk and Kevin Faulk were two guys I watched a lot and kind of understand route leverage from them. Me being able to catch the ball, I feel like is something that sets me apart."

It's reported that Edwards-Helaire has met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Raiders this week at the combine.

Wednesday was also the day that linebackers and defensive linemen started going through their measurements. In total, the Tigers had five linebackers and defensive linemen that reported. Here are their measurements.

Linebackers

K'Lavon Chaisson

Height: 6-3

Weight: 254 pounds 

Hands: 9 7/8 

Arms: 32 2/8 

Wingspan: 79 2/8

Jacob Phillips

Height: 6-3

Weight: 229 

Hand: 10 

Arm: 32 3/8 

Wingspan: 78 2/8

Patrick Queen 

Height: 6-0 2/8 

Weight: 229 

Hand: 10 

Arm: 31 5/8 

Wingspan: 76 7/8

Michael Divinity

Height: 6-1 5/8 

Weight: 242 

Hand: 9 4/8 

Arm: 33 5/8 

Wingspan: 80

Defensive Line

Rashard Lawrence

Height: 6-2 

Weight: 308 pounds 

Hands: 11 

Arm: 34 1/8 

Wingspan: 80 3/8 

