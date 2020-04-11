2021 Tight End Prospect Erin Outley Talks LSU Recruitment as He Continues Search for “Football Family”

LSU 2021 tight end recruit Erin Outley didn't grow up in or around Baton Rouge, but that didn't keep him from watching the Tigers. As a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, naturally the interest lies from an in state school like the Razorbacks, but LSU always found a way to reach a young Outley's television set.

"That's a school I've been watching since I was a little kid and watching them be a great program," Outley said. "It'd mean a lot just to be a part of it."

A three-star tight end according to 247Sports, Outley is currently in a stage of his recruitment where he's simply enjoying the process.

Right now the schools showing Outley the most interest are Florida State, Arkansas, LSU and SMU. In addition to those schools, Outley has received offers from SEC schools like Texas A & M, Tennessee and Missouri as well as Oregon.

While none really stick out at the moment, Outley said he's hoping to have a top list whittled down by the end of the summer.

"I'm just trying to find a way to better my education and also have that bond on the football field," Outley said. "I feel like having a family on the football field can better me and help me go to the next level."

Outley plans on taking his official visit to Baton Rouge in November so he can see first hand what the LSU gameday atmosphere is like up close and personal. The Tigers play Alabama and South Carolina at home in the month of November so he really can't go wrong either way.

When he does get the opportunity to experience a Saturday night in Death Valley, it won't be the first time he visited the LSU campus. Outley was in town just a month ago visiting Baton Rouge for the very first time and called it one of the "prettiest" campuses he's ever seen.

"It was one of the best campuses I've ever seen, it was unbelievable," Outley said. "There were a lot of good people around and I love how the facilities are down there. It's top notch."

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end has primarily dealt with analyst Derek Shay, who has a background as a tight ends coach at McNeese State.

"He basically just tells me how much he likes my game and that he wants to utilize me kind of like a Santana Moss but at tight end," Outley said. "He's likes how I can split out wide, get in a three point stance and also get in the "X" position. So just being a versatile tight end and being able to go all the way down the field without subbing out."

Heading into a crucial senior year, there are some aspects of his game that he hopes to improve in his final high school season, primarily building on his athleticism.

"Really all I'm working on right now is getting stronger and faster and everything else will take care of itself on the football field," Outley said. "Things that I'm pretty good at is my ball awareness, catching ability. I love to go down in the trenches and block with the o-line and just be a nightmare for the whole defense as best I can."

There are two tight ends, George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski, that Outley religiously studies to add certain bits and pieces from their games into his.

"I model my game after George Kittle because that's who I love and also Gronk," Outley said. "I love how Kittle's physical, he can block and he also can mess you up in the passing game too. He's probably my favorite tight end in the league right now."