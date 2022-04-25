Evaluating LSU QB’s Spring Game Performance

The LSU quarterback battle became that much more competitive after Saturday afternoon's spring game in Tiger Stadium. With the hope that one quarterback would make a statement and separate himself, it was the complete opposite.

Between Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier, the trio put on display what they do best on the gridiron and put this coaching staff in an even bigger bind in search of their QB1.

Here’s what we saw from the quarterbacks in Saturday’s spring game:

Jayden Daniels

Despite a sluggish start on his first drive and much of the first half, Daniels still showed this coaching staff how dynamic he can be on the field. A three and out to start the game, his hesitation showed early in Death Valley.

Missing a few throws and taking a couple sacks throughout his first pair of drives, Daniels came out with something to prove in the second half, delivering a 39-yard dime to Brian Thomas, setting up a touchdown run shortly after.

Daniels’ wheels were the major takeaway during his reps. Quick and twitchy in the pocket, the scrambling ability he attains is what makes him such a true dual-threat. A play style that compliments offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s system, it’ll be interesting to monitor Daniels’ growth throughout the summer into fall camp.

Myles Brennan

The sixth-year gunslinger looked sharp throughout the Tigers spring game. Finishing the scrimmage going 11-of-17 for 99 yards and one touchdown, Brennan got some time with both the first and second team to get some snaps under his belt.

Hitting check downs and making the smart read on a majority of his reps, Brennan’s composure in the pocket was evident from the jump. After a strong spring camp, many believed he could elevate his chances as the Bayou Bengals’ QB1 in their scrimmage, but strong showings from both Daniels and Nussmeier made this battle that much more enticing.

All in all, Brennan looked calm, cool and collected with the ball in his hands. Controlling the pace and looking like the veteran quarterback this team knows he is, Brennan continued to make his case as the starting quarterback of LSU.

Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier passed the eye test Saturday. Making all the throws you could ask of a quarterback and really getting into a groove early, the redshirt freshman went 9-of-16 on his throws for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Brian Kelly was complimentary of the second-year signal caller after a solid performance in the Tigers spring game.

"I think you've got to be careful with a guy like that, that's really talented, that you don't try to over-coach that," Kelly said. "Make sure he takes care of the football. If he does that, if he makes a mistake here or there with the talent that he has, then just go play football."

The play of Nussmeier certainly made this quarterback battle that much more competitive. With most thinking it would be a race between both Brennan and Daniels, Nussmeier proved he belongs in the conversation as we head into summer ball.

Final Thoughts

This coaching staff will have their work cut out for them before the Tigers season opener on Sept. 4. With a few months to sit back and evaluate, preparation will be key before fall camp begins in August.

“We didn’t clear anything up with the quarterback today. We probably made it more difficult,” Kelly said following the Tigers scrimmage. “Brennan was good today. He knows the offense, he's smart, he takes care of it. We talked about Nussmeier’s athleticism and his arm strength, Daniels is really fast, and Walker’s got one of the strongest arms on the team, so I don’t know if we cleared up anything there.”

Kelly is adamant about not running a two-quarterback system. Having flashbacks of the time he played two gunslingers, it’s evident he isn’t looking to relive that memory.

“Nightmares,” Kelly said. “Yes, I’ve played two, I think it was against LSU in the Music City Bowl I played two. It’s not easy. It has to be a situation where you have to do it. I’d much rather just play one quarterback and try to fit the offense to their traits over somebody else. The two-quarterback situation is so hard to manage.”

With an offense that looked dynamic Saturday afternoon and a myriad of quarterbacks who have the ability to line up under center Sept. 4, Kelly and his staff will go through an extensive evaluation process over the next few months to determine their day one starter.