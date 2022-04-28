Evaluating a Deep LSU Football Receivers Room After Spring Camp

Tigers have embarrassment of riches at receiver, mapping out depth chart will be no easy task heading into summer

Following a productive spring camp, this LSU roster has taken tremendous strides in the right direction after a time of uncertainty. Evaluating their depth on both sides of the ball, it’s clear this Tigers wide receiver room stands out from the rest.

After adding Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy via the transfer portal and returning key freshmen from a season ago, this receiving corps is loaded for the 2022 season. Not to mention star wide out Kayshon Boutte will be back and ready to light it up for the purple and gold.

From Jack Bech to Malik Nabers, the youngsters in this receiving room draw a ton of attention, but it’s important not to overlook the veterans keeping this unit together, namely Jaray Jenkins.

Jenkins ended his 2021 season on a high note, elevating his game and being the go-to guy when this team needed one most. Ultimately becoming one of Max Johnson’s more reliable receivers, along with Bech, Jenkins has proven he’s poised for a breakout season.

For the young guys in Bech, Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., 2022 will be a year of establishing themselves as a consistent threat.

Bech, who lined up all over the field for the Tigers a season ago, looks to play more of his true position this fall. A wide receiver at heart, rather than tight end where he got a majority of reps last season, Bech has the chance to take that next step this year.

For Nabers, the electrifying playmaker capped off the 2021 season with as much attention as anyone on this roster. His impressive stretch of games throughout the back end of the season mimicked that of Boutte in 2020 as a freshman.

Against ULM, Nabers caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, really putting Tiger nation on notice for what is to come. Now coming off a standout spring camp, the time is now for Nabers to assert himself in the locker room as a starter for the Bayou Bengals.

When mentioning the young talent on this LSU roster, it’s important to key in on Brian Thomas Jr. and what he brings to this team. A pure athlete who has the ability to go up and catch any ball thrown his way, Thomas Jr. is a star in the making. Surrounded by such elite talent in the wide receiver room will only make him compete that much harder to stand out from the rest.

A bright spot for the Tigers during camp has been Kyren Lacy. The Louisiana transfer proved to be one of the top deep threats through all of spring, proving he’s deserving of significant snaps this fall.

One of the top producing receivers for the Ragin’ Cajuns during his time in Lafayette, Lacy looks to translate that success to the SEC.

No matter who this LSU coaching staff decides to line up under center this season, it’s clear this offense will have some elite talent lining up next to them. With a wide receiver room who can seemingly go five or even six deep each Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see what rotation both head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton elect to go with.

“I think we're building some grit in this group. I think there's talent,” Kelly said of his receivers. “We're looking for guys that can sustain a consistent level of play for four quarters. We're having long practices, and then we're not getting into team play and throwing it to them in competitive situations until late so they're fatigued. We want to see him fight through those and make the big catches late… We're developing a mental toughness with that group. I think it's talented. I think they're going to be a group that we can count on.”