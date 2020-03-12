LSU Officials Respond to SEC Decision to Ban Fans from Athletic Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

As the day wore on it was a matter of when, not if the SEC would decide to restrict access at upcoming athletic events. On Wednesday evening, the conference decided to limit access for athletic events to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media starting Mar. 12 through Mar. 30.

Fans will not be allowed in any athletic events during this designated timeline outlined by the conference.

Upcoming LSU events that run within the time frame laid out by the SEC include the SEC and NCAA tournament in men's basketball, men's baseball series against Mississippi State and the Wally Pontiff Classic on Mar. 24, gymnastics senior day vs Arizona State and softball series' against Georgia and Mississippi State.

LSU officials responded to the latest developments.

“We put the safety and wellbeing of our students and entire LSU community first, and after consulting with other SEC presidents we decided the prudent thing to do is to have athletic contests without fans for the near term,” interim president Thomas Galligan said.

“We stand strongly with Commissioner Sankey, President Galligan and our member schools on this decision,” said Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “There is nothing more important than the public health and the wellbeing of our fans and student-athletes. We are prepared to do all that we can to assist in this critical effort.”

The athletic department ticket office will be in contact with season ticket holders and asked in the press release for fans to have patience in what's turned into an unprecedented situation.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.