Dr. Anthony Fauci Believes NCAA, LSU Football Might Need to be Played in "Bubble" Format in 2020

As the NFL and NCAA push forward with their plans to resume a football season on schedule, one of the country's expert leaders on COVID-19 is skeptical that football can return without heavy restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, believes that in order for football to return safely, both the NFL and NCAA should consider the "bubble" format that the NBA is currently orchestrating for its eventual return in late July.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci said in an interview with CNN. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

While the NCAA or SEC have not publicly responded to Fauci's recent statement, the NFL outlined a detailed plan its currently working on to ensure a safe return for its players and staff.

"We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem," said the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. "This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.

This week, the NCAA officially passed its six-week preseason plan that is set to begin in mid-July. Starting July 13, teams can require players to spend up to eight hours in the weight room and conditioning. Then, beginning July 24, walk-through practices and in-person meetings will be permitted for a two-week span before culminating with preseason camp starting Aug. 7.

For now at least, the college football season doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. In fact, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has said that the athletic department is willing to take some level of risk as it pertains to having fans in the stands come Sept. 5, when the Tigers host UTSA.

“I think we're getting to the point where people are going to be very accepting and want football, and we're planning like the season is a go. We are going to do that and are planning that way,” Woodward said. "I'm very bullish and I think, like Coach O said we need football, this culture needs football, the state needs football, this community needs football and I'm very positive."

Schools like Ole Miss, Alabama and Auburn have reportedly had multiple players test positive with coronavirus.

LSU has been back in the weight room for two weeks now and according to strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, the workouts have gone well thus far.

"Week one was phenomenal, the effort, the attitude was great and we're fired up," Moffitt said. "The bigger groups always have more enthusiasm but I think it was just a combination of the guys just being excited about being back and finally having something to train with that made a difference. It went surprisingly well."