Report: LSU Football to Promote Kevin Faulk to Running Backs Coach

Glen West

News broke Monday night that LSU will promote director of player development Kevin Faulk to running backs coach for the 2020 season. The news, which had been speculated for a while, comes on the heels of another report stating that Tommie Robinson would be taking a position with Texas A&M.

The news of Faulk's promotion to running backs coach was first reported by Bruce Feldman of the Athletic. Faulk, a former LSU star running back from 1995-98, rushed for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns, both program records in his four seasons with the Tigers.

Faulk then went on to be drafted by the New England Patriots, where he spent his entire 13-year career, winning three Super Bowls. Faulk initially joined the LSU staff in January of 2018, where he spent the last two seasons with the Tigers in that role.

In his role as director of player development, Faulk was in charge of the players' academic direction, social development and overall quality of life with the goal of enhancing their development in the classroom, the community and on the football field, according to LSU’s website.

Coach Ed Orgeron said in an interview on "Off the Bench" recently that LSU had a plan in place that fans would enjoy if Robinson were to leave the Tigers.

"We have a plan," Orgeron said. "We wish Tommie the best, and if that does happen, I have a guy that we're immediately going to replace him with, and I think the fans are going to be very happy."

It was long speculated that Faulk was indeed that person and Monday night's news confirms the speculation. Faulk will now be tasked with developing sophomores John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry for the 2020 season.

