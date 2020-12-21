Film Review: What LSU Football is Getting in Defensive Lineman Bryce Langston

No SEC team can truly possess enough pass rushers, and the most recent addition to the LSU class of 2021 is weak side defensive end Bryce Langston.

Hailing from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, this young man is used to competition. Langston was a well developed player by his sophomore year of high school and became a prominent player that same year. He’s been a big-name recruit for three years, and his recruitment finally came to a close when he signed with LSU.

At 6-foot-2 ½, 250-pounds, Langston is already physically developed enough to overpower an offensive tackle (see first clip below). Unlike many high school pass rushers, one of Langston’s biggest attributes would be his ability to bull rush. Utilizing long arms, Langston comes off the snap of the football with intent. He engages his foe and immediately goes into the secondary part of his move, angling towards the interior of the offensive tackle.

Langston’s strength took over from that point. Despite not even playing as low as a defensive line coach would typically like, it was all but over as soon as Langston made his mind up to take the inside path towards the quarterback.

Despite Langston’s power, he still uses his quickness very well. This quickness is what stands out about Langston’s top-level talent. It’s rare for a 250-pound edge rusher to come out of high school. Langston’s first step is good enough that he could stay at the weak side defensive end position.

Watching him dip his shoulder and go after the quarterback with his power comes after beating the offensive tackle past the tackle’s hip. Then it’s just a foot race that Langston rarely loses. Watch Langston move quickly past the offensive tackle even after he makes contact. That’s a great combination of quickness and power.

This third and final clip displayed how Langston took advantage of terrible technique by the offensive tackle. Upon the snap of the football, the tackle almost immediately opens up his hips and allows a path to the signal caller. Langston obliges and simply dips underneath the offensive tackle and goes directly towards the signal caller.

Why is this a highlight? Too often young defensive ends make it harder than it already is. Strike when opportunity arises. Do not worry about making moves on the offensive tackle if he’s going to fail as much as this offensive tackle did during this play.

During the course of the last three years, I’ve seen Langston play live as well as seen him perform at the Under Armour Combine in Orlando this past March 1st. A few things to note about him.

First, he still needs to develop counter moves. Like most young players, he’s just beginning to scratch the surface of his ability. Speed rush, dip and rip and bull rush are all present, but Langston has not yet reached the point where he’s going to consistently fool a college offensive tackle of a barrage of different pass rush moves. LSU’s coaching staff does a tremendous job of teaching pass rush to defensive ends, and if he can pick up one or two moves next fall camp, he could be in the pass rush package rather quickly.

Second, Langston looks the part. He’s thick, muscular, and well proportioned. He’s not going to need a lot of time to add weight. He’s already where he needs to be in terms of body weight. Sure, he can further improve his physical conditioning, but raw size is there for him to play as a true freshman.

Third, because of Langston’s size he could play strong side defensive end during passing situations. It’s a nice way to mix up defensive looks with a quick edge player. LSU likes to move its defenders around to begin with, and Langston provides versatility.

Finally, Langston is used to playing good competition. While there’s no way to be truly ready for SEC play, Langston will not be mentally overwhelmed by SEC offensive tackles standing before him. Again, he’s been a recruit since he was a sophomore. He knows the deal as he’s been battle tested against Florida high school competition and elite talent at the combines he’s attended.

LSU landed a true talent with Bryce Langston. He’s going to be one of those Tigers screaming off the edge chasing down opposing quarterbacks.