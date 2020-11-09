Film Review: What is LSU Football Getting in 2021 Safety Commit Derrick Davis?

One the top overall recruits in the country, Derrick Davis Jr. will be bringing his talents from Pittsburgh and head to Baton Rouge.

Some players simply dominate regardless of where they play. Derrick Davis Jr. fits that mold. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound talent from Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway dominated Western Pennsylvania football for three years, and he’s done it from multiple positions.

As the video will show, Davis is a threat on special teams, running down a ball carrier from behind, and playing man coverage. Just for fun, he’s also an elite running back that could play for any school in the country on offense.

Davis was blessed with the ability to run and hit like a middle linebacker, yet his lateral movement is more like a 180-pound wide receiver. That’s a great combination. It also helps explain why programs from across the country recruited this young man.

To put it mildly, LSU pulled off a recruiting coup when Davis selected LSU over Penn State, Clemson, Alabama, and over 30 other scholarship offers. Before going into Davis’s film, a couple of quick points about LSU’s safety position moving forward.

The Tigers accomplished the goal of shoring up the safety depth chart. In fact, Davis became the fourth safety in the LSU class. It will be interesting to see how LSU uses each of the players moving forward, as one or two of the LSU commitments could end up playing linebacker and/or a hybrid-linebacker position.

Bottom line, LSU now has more talent and position flexibility. The LSU safeties have struggled in coverage this season. The Tigers needed more talent and depth, and they received it with four very talented prospects. Davis appears to be the final piece to the puzzle. Now onto a few clips from the Keystone State recruit.

Davis provides the size and speed to play with any safety in the country. What he possesses beyond the physical also makes him a great candidate to contribute early for the purple and gold.

A knack for the big play.

This first clip is the type of play that completely takes the wind out of the sails of a team. An apparent touchdown becomes a turnover. Just like that, boom! Just watch the clip. There are a few of these types of hustle plays that transpire at the college or pro level each year, but it’s really rare for a high school player.

As mentioned above, Davis and/or one of LSU’s other safety recruits will likely be asked to be a hybrid linebacker. This will definitely be true when playing teams like Ole Miss or Texas A & M, teams that often utilize big wide receivers and tight ends in the slot, mixed in with the occasional smaller slot receiver that’s really fast.

That means LSU needs dynamic defenders in space. Davis can be that guy. Case in point, Davis played the football beautifully during a crossing route. The receiver went in front of Davis as he crossed the field, but Davis stayed right behind him. At the last moment, Davis hit top gear and took a great angle to the spot the football could be intercepted.

His raw skill and natural feel for the game made the play happen. It’s exciting to think what Davis will be like after learning more about offensive tendencies and pass coverage technique. Speaking of raw talent, this final clip displayed just how quick Davis galready become.

Watch as Davis comes off the edge to block this punt. Once again, he understands timing as his launch point and jump proved fantastic. It’s textbook. Winning SEC games oftentimes comes down to special teams. With a player like Davis, LSU will be provided an edge in the kicking game.

Davis provides a lot of upside because he’s still learning. He will be focusing on defensive back play for the Tigers. Once he’s able to focus on just a few specific skills, there’s no reason he cannot become a stalwart for LSU.