LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Film Review: LSU Football Bringing in True Edge Rusher in 2021 Texas Commit Landon Jackson

Glen West

LSU needs to add true edge rushers to its roster with the move to the 4-3 defense. Landon Jackson was a great step in the right direction to accomplish that goal.

Finding 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive ends that can run will never truly be easy. That’s why LSU fans should be ecstatic that the purple and gold will be bringing in Landon Jackson, DE, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove.

Not only does Jackson excel at getting after the quarterback, he’s a gifted athlete in space. Jackson lines up at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, and defensive end. He’s capable of dropping into coverage to take away the flat, and he’s also good at coming up in run support after dropping into coverage.

Signing Jackson allows LSU more flexibility with the rest of its front seven recruiting. Yes, the Tigers still need another pass rusher and/or strong side defensive end, but Jackson is a difference maker. He really fits what coach Ed Orgeron wants to do with his newly installed 4-3 scheme.

Here’s a look at Jackson’s instincts and athleticism as he chases down the running back.

Notice how Jackson backed off the offensive tackle. It’s a quick reset from Jackson; he could have kept coming around the end. Instead, Jackson retraces his steps and locks onto the running back, then speeds towards the ball carrier and makes the tackle. This is the type of play one should expect from a pro player. Well done.

The following play is another selfless play. Not many defensive ends play well in space. Jackson proved to be an exception to the rule. He’s capable of running laterally and making a play.

Notice how Jackson carefully broke down into a football position before making the tackle. That’s a natural trait that will serve him well while playing in Death Valley.

This third clip is a traditional speed rush. Watch Jackson’s first two steps, and the explosiveness that comes with them. It’s hard to go faster as a 6-foot-6 defensive end. Next, Jackson uses a hand swipe to disengage from the offensive tackle.

Jackson finalized the play by making the tackle. That was the easy part. Easily defeating the offensive lineman was the key. Athleticism, technique and effort all rolled into one to allow for Jackson to make a play in the opponent’s backfield.

Overall, Jackson is the type of player every college coach desires. Long, athletic, quick, instinctive and plays hard. LSU landed a really good defensive end for its future defenses. Here’s a look at Jackson’s Hudl page, as he did not yet release a junior highlight video.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live LSU Football 2020 NFL Draft Updates/Thread: Tigers Start Path Towards Potentially Historic Draft

Tigers could see as many as 16 players selected over course of next three days

Glen West

by

SI Draft Tracker

NCAA Proposes NIL Plan For College Athletes, What this Means for LSU

NCAA hopes to enact name, image and likeness rules by 2021-22 academic year

Glen West

Report: LSU Signs Harvard Offensive Lineman Liam Shanahan as Grad Transfer

With Shanahan on board, Tigers offensive line adds needed depth, grows bigger, stronger

Glen West

LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger Talks About How Offense Will Look in 2020

Ensminger says finding way for all of the offensive weapons to get on the field will be challenging part without spring ball

Glen West

Which LSU Football Undrafted Free Agent Has the Best Chance to Make NFL Roster?

Moss walks into crowded, undetermined tight ends room in Washington

Harrison Valentine

How Does LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Fit With the Cincinnati Bengals?

Burrow walks into similar scheme but will have to build chemistry quickly with new teammates

Glen West

LSU Guard Javonte Smart Declaring for 2020 NBA Draft, Will Keep NCAA Eligibility

Smart averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 assists as a starter in 2019

Glen West

2022 Recruit Riley Quick Talks Recent Offer from LSU Football, Taking Process Slowly

Quick’s older brother Pierce just finished freshman season at Alabama

Glen West

Four LSU Tigers Drafted in First Round 2021 Mock NFL Draft from Bleacher Report

LSU will have plenty of first round talent returning as it defends its title crown

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Recaps “Special” Weekend for Program at the 2020 NFL Draft

Orgeron says staff is going to be attacking the recruiting trail this week

Glen West