Film Study: 2021 LSU Commit Zavier Carter Has Frame to Convert to Multiple Positions With Tigers

LSU landed another top-notch talent when Zavier Carter joined the Tigers this week. Carter possesses the athleticism to be an elite college edge defender.

It’s rare that a prospect could be a dominant edge rusher, yet it may not be his best long-term position. Meet Zavier Carter, ATH, 6-foot-4, 200, Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter. For the moment, Carter will be defined as an athlete because he’s still growing into his body, but he could play outside linebacker, weak side linebacker, or defensive end.

All of this would be a two to three-year projection. Carter’s slender frame makes it all but impossible to grade where he will end up in the near future, let alone the 2024 season. Just keep that in mind moving forward. Carter could certainly line up and speed rush off the edge, but as the following film will show, he’s capable of using a variety of skills to help the Tigers.

This first play will be shown in slow motion. Carter utilizes good leverage, defeats the tight end’s block attempt with ease, keeps his long frame in a football-tackling position and makes the tackle for a loss.

Carter almost popped up too high at the last instant, but held onto the ball carrier to make the play. Moving back to the snap, Carter went with the risky ‘swim move’ towards the inside gap, and made it into the backfield quickly. It will be interesting to see if Carter continues to use this type of move because it can lead a defender to being washed down into the tackle and guard if the tight end catches Carter.

Overall, this play showed Carter’s athleticism, but it also showed Carter’s instincts and toughness. This next play is similar, but it’s also a savvy play.

Carter moved his right hand towards the tackle, moved it back as the tackle leaned towards Carter, then hit the inside gap to make penetration into the backfield. Great job of being a smart player, and ending up with a huge tackle for loss.

If Carter can continue to out think the opposition, the above plays can be why he could wind up at linebacker. Playing weak side linebacker would be an ideal fit for a player with Carter’s quickness and football IQ. The next play further exemplifies how Carter provides more than pass rushing skills.

Carter holds the outside edge by stiff arming the tight end, then closes down to tackle the running back. This is a classic outside linebacker run support play.

This final clip displayed how Carter’s determination can also play a role. Despite being held, Carter fights off the block, then assists with the tackle. It’s not easy because the offensive lineman proved to be much bigger and stronger than Carter. That’s a great effort play, and one that can be utilized at any position on the gridiron. Love the effort!

There are several plays of Carter screaming off the edge and attacking the quarterback. Just see his full Hudl highlights below. Besides simply enjoying them, watch Carter’s hands. He’s adept at keeping his hands free; he often fools the offensive tackle with quickness or outside-in moves.

Overall, Carter is a fantastic prospect. He’s long, lean, athletic, and possesses a great initial burst. A rare prospect, Carter possesses the skill set to help LSU in many different ways. It’s up to LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff to find the best way to incorporate Carter into the lineup, even if that means changing his position as he gains size and strength.