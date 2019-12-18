LSUMaven
Five-Star Receiver Rakim Jarrett Flips LSU Commitment, Will Stay Closer to Home in Maryland

Glen West

Five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett is committed to LSU no longer. Jarrett announced his intentions to flip his commitment to the University of Maryland in an effort to stay closer to home.

The loss of Jarrett is a pretty big hit to the recruiting class as a whole but the Tigers do have a strong receiver class. LSU signed four-star Koy Moore Wednesday morning and have commitments from four-stars Kayshon Boutte and Jermaine Burton.

Jarrett, who initially committed to LSU April 27, announced early in the week he'd be pushing his signing date back to Februrary.  Ultimately he decided not to wait, flipping to Marylnd. Jarrett would've been the first five-star receiver to commit to LSU since Terrace Marshall in 2018. 

LSU currently has 10 players signed officially in the class with plenty more on the horizon.

