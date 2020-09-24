Five Freshmen in the SEC West Who LSU Football Will Have to Look Out For

There’s a major influx of talent within the SEC West. The current freshman class has a chance to be special. Here are five players to watch that could be first year starters or major contributors.

It’s difficult to start as a true freshman, but the truly elite players oftentimes do just that, start. While some of these young men will likely be key contributors before earning starting positions, it would be surprising if at least two were not starting before season’s end.

Demond Demas, WR, 6-foot-3, 185, Tomball (Texas) High School -- Texas A & M

The ultra talented pass catcher from just outside Houston possesses the speed, length and playmaking ability that every college offensive coordinator covets. More importantly, he’s a football player. When it’s money time, Demas makes plays.

With Jhamon Ausmon opting out, that’s 66 receptions, 872 yards and five touchdowns lost right before the season begins. Demas will be one of a handful of players that figures to help fill the void.

Jo’Quavious Marks, RB, 5-foot-10, 210, Atlanta (Ga.) Carver -- Mississippi State

With senior running back Kylin Hill back for one more season, it may seem odd to place Marks on this list. Do not be fooled. Marks is a big-time talent. He could also be a situational player that’s used to help pound the football into the end zone near the goal line.

A powerfully built and highly intelligent runner, Marks understands how to read his blocks and make defenders miss. He’s going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses attempting to defend the Air Raid in Starkville.

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, RB, 5-foot-11, 210, Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway -- Auburn

One of the most incredible open-field runners of the past few years, Bigsby provides explosiveness, power, and incredible balance after contact. He’s a great fit for Auburn’s up-tempo offense.

There’s been talk that Bigsby would challenge for the starting running back role from the outset of his career at Auburn. Sure enough, he’s already competing for the No. 2 job, per the initial Auburn depth chart. Do not discount this man from going all the way to being the No. 1 running back for Auburn this fall. He’s a great player.

Javon Baker, WR, 6-foot-1, 200, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern -- Alabama

An acrobat when the ball is in the air, Baker makes spectacular catches time and time again. He’s capable of taking a short screen pass, zig and zag through a defense, and score a 75-yard touchdown as well.

Baker joins a talented wide receiver core, but no matter. He’s a big-time talent that is already rooming with quarterback Bryce Young, a freshman that’s going to possibly start at some point this season, too.

Henry Parrish, RB, 5-foot-10, 190, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep -- Ole Miss

A running back that can catch it out of the backfield, run up the middle, or take a pitch around the end for a long gain, Parrish provides the skill to be an immediate SEC impact player. He’s a good fit for Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s balanced offensive attack.

Despite his size, Parrish will run between the tackles. It’s in space, however, that really makes Parrish a difficult matchup. He’s a threat anytime he’s lined up in the backfield. For that matter, Parrish might also end up playing some in the slot. Just another way for Coach Kiffin to utilize his prized recruit.