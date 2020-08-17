Five LSU Football Freshmen to Watch as Fall Practice Begins

It's Aug. 17 which means today is the day that the Tigers' players and coaching staff have been looking forward to for the last two months. Today is the day LSU and other SEC teams can start the hike towards a college football season with fall practice.

Now the team will have to abide to a five-day acclimation period, which means two days in helmets only, two days in shells and then a fifth day in full pads. So while it may not look like a full padded practice until the end of the week, there's plenty to be excited about.

As with all fall practices, the new faces are the ones that will be drawing the attention. Whether it's freshman tight end Arik Gilbert or returning vets like Myles Brennan who are first time starters, there will be no shortage of headlines to follow.

Because the season won't officially kickoff until Sept. 26, coach Ed Orgeron says the extra time gives the freshmen newcomers additional time to pick up the playbook and adjust to college life.

“These freshmen are getting more practices than any freshman group has ever had. They’re going to get about 12-13 practices that no other freshman group has ever had,” Orgeron said in his annual meeting with the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.

“They’re getting indoctrinated, they’re getting acclimated, they’re learning. I think walk-throughs and the meetings have allowed them to see the older guys and how they do it has been very beneficial. I expect a lot of freshmen will be playing this year.“

Here are just a few freshmen we think should pop during fall camp and potentially earn starting spots. We've discounted Gilbert because there are very little scenarios where he doesn't see the field in 2020.

BJ Ojulari (Defensive End)

Ojulari is a player the coaching staff has raved about from the start of spring training camp back in March. While that may seem like ages ago, the praise around the Marietta, Georgia prospect hasn't died down, particularly from his head coach.

Orgeron has even gone as far to say he thinks Ojulari could very well be a future All-American for the Tigers in the not too distant future.

"He's just so athletic," Orgeron said back in March. "Today in pass rush, he had two wins against the first team. He came up and under. He's very strong. He's very mature. Great student. Making straight As. Hard worker. He just has all the makings of being a great end. He's perfect for the 4-3."

The freshman will have competition from fellow freshman Phillip Webb as well as TK McLendon and Andre Anthony. Bo Pelini will be multiple in the way he uses his defensive linemen because the Tigers are so deep up front.

Jaquelin Roy (Defensive Tackle)

Roy is another player that Orgeron, a defensive line minded coach can't wait to see in full pads. The University Lab graduate enters his true freshman season as Louisiana's top recruit in the 2020 cycle.

But like Ojulari, he'll be battling a numbers game up front as the Tigers are loaded on the defensive line. Between Tyler Shelvin, Siaki "Apu" Ika and fellow freshman Jacobian Guillory, Roy will have to really impress the coaching staff from the start to earn playing time.

"Jaquelin Roy looks like an NFL player already, Jacobian Guillory is 337 pounds and it's just a very impressive group," Orgeron said on Off the Bench after the first few walk through practices a few weeks back.

Jordan Toles (Safety)

Toles was an early enrollee for the Tigers and made an impression on Orgeron and the coaching staff from an early start. With Todd Harris still not at quite a 100% according to Orgeron, now is the prime time for Toles to make his mark in fall camp.

We all know JaCoby Stevens will be on the field for the most of if not all of the snaps in 2020. Sophomore Maurice Hampton flashed at the end of the 2019 campaign with solid performances against Arkansas and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

"Jordan Toles is looking good at safety, he's about 6-1, 220. Maurice Hampton is in good shape," Orgeron said in a recent interview. "Watch out for Jordan Toles. He's having an excellent camp and is a great young man."

Kevontre Bradford (Running Back)

For much of the offseason the expectation was that LSU would have a three-man, by-committee approach at running back between Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. Recent comments from Orgeron and the coaching staff now hints at a potential fourth man stepping in and earning some touches, freshman Kevontre Bradford.

Bradford was a relatively late addition to the Tigers 2020 class as he was one of the last players to commit to the purple and gold on Jan. 26, signing nine days later on national signing day. While Curry and Davis-Price are known more for their power, Bradford brings a speedy explosiveness to the backfield, one that the coaching staff is taking notice of.

“I want you to remember this name now, Kevontre Bradford. He is a talented young man,” Orgeron said.

Kayshon Boutte (Wide Receiver)

Not many rose faster in the 2020 recruiting cycle than Boutte, who impressed during the 2019 summer circuits with his improved athleticism and overall ability. He played himself into being one of the top recruits not just at receiver but in the entire class.

LSU has a need at slot receiver with the departure of Justin Jefferson and Boutte is one of the many candidates fighting for playing time. It's highly unlikely Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall aren't on the outside so Boutte will be competing with Racey McMath, Trey Palmer, Koy Moore, Jontre Kirklin and Alex Adams for snaps in the slot.

"(Tommy Moffitt) thinks this is one of the best freshman classes he's seen at LSU," Orgeron said. "As far athletic-wise, as far as character-wise and the ability to work. A lot of them are coming in and competing for starting positions."