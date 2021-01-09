Five Former LSU Players Named to AP 2020 NFL All-Pro Team

Mathieu the only first team All-Pro out of LSU for the 2020 season

Five former LSU players were named to the AP NFL All-Pro roster for the 2020 season. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was the lone first-team selection, the third time in his career Mathieu has made an All-Pro team.

Rounding out the Tigers' representation on the second-team included Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Mathieu is in his second season with the Chiefs and has become a leader of that defense, being named to the first-team for a second consecutive season while in Kansas City. The "Honeybadger" recorded 62 tackles, nine passes defended and a career high six interceptions this season.

Jefferson became the all time rookie leader in receiving yards (1,400) and catches (88), surpassing Randy Moss and Anquan Boldin for both records. He also added seven touchdowns en route to his historic first season for the Vikings.

The only rookie to appear on the All-Pro rosters, it seems to be coming down to Jefferson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

"It's crazy to say I grew up watching players all over the league doing the same stuff that I'm doing now," Jefferson said. "To actually be in the position that I watched and doing the things I dreamt of doing my whole life, man, it's really unbelievable. It doesn't even feel real to me."

The Buccanneers' linebacker White became an All-Pro for the first time in his short three-year career in the NFL. This past season, White recorded 140 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks as the starting inside linebacker.

He's now set to miss the very first playoff game of his career on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. when the Buccaneers travel to Washington because of COVID-19 protocols.

White, the Buffalo Bills cornerback is no stranger to the All-Pro roster, nor is his former teammate Adams. White earned his second consecutive nod to the All-Pro roster while Adams earns his third straight appearance as an All-Pro.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Adams recorded 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. Like Devin White, Adams is set to make his first appearance in the playoffs as a pro this weekend when the Seahawks take on the Rams at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.