LSU Football Lands in Top-Seven for Edge Rusher Korey Foreman

Korey Foreman, the No. 1 player in the country out of Corona, California released his top-seven schools on Wednesday and LSU made the list.

Foreman will ultimately be choosing between LSU, USC, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Howard University.

An HBCU making the cut for Foreman’s services is an unprecedented move for someone of Foreman’s talent. Last week five-star basketball prospect Makur Maker committed to Howard University, further shining a light on HBCU programs and the cultural movement that’s been sparked in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

“I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and.. be different,” Foreman tweeted in a social media post.





Originally a Clemson commit, Foreman ultimately backed out in late April so he could visit a number of his top schools. Clemson has a policy that once a recruit is in, he’s all in and can’t entertain any other options.

A visit to Baton Rouge sometime in the fall would be huge for LSU’s recruitment of Foreman as he has not yet been on campus yet for a visit. Back in June, Foreman told 247Sports that the Tigers were one of two schools he talks to every day and that he loves the program.

“The two schools in the south recruiting me the hardest right now are LSU and Georgia,” Foreman told 247Sports. “I really want to get out and visit as many times as I can so I can get a good feel for the place.”





Of course one of the big storylines surrounding Foreman’s recruitment is his desire to team up with Maason Smith, one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the country and No. 1 player in Louisiana. The two reportedly talk daily about what they’re thinking in regards to recruitment, with LSU, USC and Georgia as the most likely candidates where a team up would occur.

While team ups on the recruiting trail are particularly rare, Foreman and Smith have a friendship that dates back to when the two were relative unknowns when they met at The Opening. Living out in California, Foreman also knows LSU commit Raesjon Davis quite well.

Davis has been vocal on social media helping high profile prospects like Foreman and Smith

At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Foreman’s athleticism and technique at the line of scrimmage have drawn a wide range of comparisons, the most popular of which is Cam Jordan. LSU has a number of defensive ends committed to the 2021 class including Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones, Naquan Brown and Keanu Koht.

LSU is firmly among the leaders to land Smith on the interior, where three-star Anthony Hundley is the only interior defensive lineman committed at this time. In a crowded defensive line class, luring Foreman away from California will be a tough sell for the Tigers.





If that were to happen, however, it’d be a gigantic piece to making LSU’s 2021 class in the running for country’s top class.