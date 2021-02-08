LSU's Devin White, Leonard Fournette Key Factors in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl 55 Win

The 2020 football season reached its final act on Sunday evening as the Tampa Bay Buccaneets completely owned the Kansas City Chiefs from start to finish 31-9. It was utter dominance from the second quarter on and two of the six LSU players on active rosters were a major reason why.

Running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Devin White may not have been selected as MVP's for the game but both made cases in their own right. Fournette carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown scamper while adding 46 yards through the air on four catches.

White on the other hand was all over the field and continues to establish himself as one of the games most dominant linebackers, combining for 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one pass defended and an interception in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

It was a win unlike any other for the former LSU stars, who captivated Tiger fans with their unique talents on the field while in Baton Rouge, though they were never able to capture a championship with the purple and gold. Fournette's 27-yard run into the endzone in the third quarter seemed to be the ultimate separator as it would put the Bucs up three scores.

On the opposing sidelines, Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his moments, rushing for 64 yards on nine carries and adding 23 more through the air. Tyrann Mathieu was held in check most of the evening, recording just three tackles and Darrel Williams was able to muster up just 15 total yards.

It was an uncommon performance from a Chiefs offense that normally is as explosive as any we've ever seen. The blocking was atrocious, Patrick Mahomes was missing throws and when he was accurate with the ball, his receivers weren't doing him many favors.

A lot of credit goes to White and the Tampa Bay defense led by Todd Bowles for making it uncomfortable all night for the usually potent Chiefs offense.

“I mean, we didn’t take it personally, but it was crazy to us that we was still underdogs,” White said. “We defeated Drew Brees, we defeated Aaron Rodgers and then, like, he was the MVP and we still was underdogs. We just wanted to win the Super Bowl. We don’t even keep score, we just run that s–t up and leave.”