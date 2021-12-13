The State of LSU Football's Wide Receiver Room

The Tigers freshman class has been a pleasant surprise for LSU this season. Getting instant impact players puts LSU in position to be competitive for the next few seasons in all facets of the game, but it’s the young wide receivers that jump off the page.

This receivers room is remarkable heading into next season. With youngsters Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas Jr. making a name for themselves in their freshman campaign, the expectations are high heading into next season.

Not to mention Kayshon Boutte, who has proven to be one of the nation’s top receivers as just a sophomore. It’s clear that when healthy next season he’ll push himself into the All-American conversation. Boutte’s 2021 season, in just a handful of games, was one for the books, looking to carry that success into 2022 after recovering from his ankle injury.

On Sunday night, Boutte told The Jordy Culotta Show that he will be participating in spring ball with the Tigers next year after an ankle injury hampered him for much of the 2021 season.

Nabers, who was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team, really shined towards the ladder end of the season when Boutte went down. Against ULM is where he elevated his game to the next level, catching four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Like Boutte did his freshman year, Nabers made a name for himself in the final few games of the Tigers season.

Along with Nabers, Tiger fans got a glimpse of what Jack Bech has to offer to this team. Bech did it all for LSU in his first year in Death Valley, showing the youngster doesn’t just have next, he has now. Becoming one of Max Johnson’s favorite targets after Boutte went down, Bech became Mr. Reliable.

His ability to line up as a receiver and get down in a stance to block the pass rush makes Bech one of the Tigers most versatile athletes on this roster. A locker room favorite, the future is bright for Bech who was snubbed of making the Freshman All-SEC team.

Another Tiger who showed flashes of excellence in Death Valley is Brian Thomas Jr. An electrifying playmaker with the ball in his hands, Thomas was another key piece to this receiving corps when Boutte went down.

Just the complete package as a receiver, Thomas knows how to fight off the defense to reach the ball at its highest point just about as well as any freshman in the country. Taking his game to the next level in 2022 will be huge for LSU.

A receiver this coaching staff has spoken highly of from summer to now is Chris Hilton Jr. Somewhat of a sleeper, Hilton has the athleticism to compete in the SEC, but can be overlooked due to the depth of this freshman class.

With more practices under his belt as the Tigers begin bowl preparation, Hilton will be one of the youngsters who benefit most from playing in a bowl game. Whether it be players opting out or declaring for the draft, these extra bowl practices will surely help Hilton’s growth and show Brian Kelly what he’s made of.

Could the rich get richer? The state’s top wide out and St. James product Shazz Preston has the Tigers heavily in the mix. With it looking to be a two-man race between Alabama and LSU, it’ll be interesting to see how his commitment plays out with an announcement coming on Dec. 15th’s early signing day.

Adding Preston to the mix will undoubtedly push this LSU receiving room to elite status. With the freshmen stars getting a year under their belt and looking to take their skillset to the next level, the addition of an instant impact player like Preston could make this corps lethal.

The bright spot of the Tigers this season has been the play of their receivers, and tallying 15 bowl practices in preparation for the Texas Bowl can only help this young group. Heading into the 2022 season this squad surely has the chance to be one of the deepest, most complete receiver rooms in the country.