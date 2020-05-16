LSUCountry
Could Garrett Dellinger Kickstart LSU Football's 2021 Offensive Line Recruiting?

Brian Smith

LSU landed three offensive linemen for the class of 2020, and for the class of 2021 the Tigers need to reel in at least four offensive linemen. Could a big-time Midwestern talent be the first to pull the trigger for LSU?

If you follow LSU football recruiting closely, you know that LSU will be seeking top-flight offensive linemen in abundance this year. Four would be fine, five might be better, depending upon which player would be the fifth offensive lineman.

No doubt, coach Ed Orgeron would love to bring in Garrett Dellinger from Clarkston (Mich.) High School. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman can play tackle or guard, plays with a nasty streak, and possesses the frame to weigh in excess of 300-pounds. LSU, like other SEC programs, always needs talented linemen. Dellinger fits the mold.

Let’s take a look at Dellinger’s film.

One of the first things to notice about this outside zone play would be how Dellinger adjusted. The defensive end played hard to the outside, so Dellinger just kept his feet moving to push the defender outside the play. Many offensive tackles would hold during that same play, determined to hook the defensive end that clearly possessed the leverage. Smart play by Dellinger to keep from holding and he continued to move his feet.

This next play combined Dellinger’s athleticism and his ability to take on a smaller, quicker, defender in space. Not immediately giving away what he’d do at the snap of the football, Dellinger hesitated before allowing the defensive lineman to go by him during the slip screen to the running back. While subtle, this type of technique, especially during a screen pass, often means the difference between success or a big loss. Dellinger also kept his feet and stayed in a football position while moving to the second level. Many offensive tackles go into the second level too high and it leads to the linebacker evading them and making a quick tackle.

This final play proved to be unusual. Not many high school programs will ask an offensive tackle to move laterally, face the sideline, and get outside the defensive end before moving upfield to the second level to start an outside screen. This type of screen will be seen more at the NFL level. Dellinger’s technique, persistence, and great job of stalk blocking the smaller defender before contact all grade out very high. He’s an advanced high school offensive lineman, and one that could help a team in a myriad of ways.

Where Would Dellinger Play for LSU?

This might be the biggest question. Then again, that’s a good problem to have. Dellinger’s ability to move his feet in space means he’s a capable offensive tackle, and it also means he’s talented enough to play offensive guard.

Long-term, Dellinger would be a good player for changing his position dependent upon what the Tigers needed for that particular season or game. This type of versatility will add to his value.

Final Four Schools

Dellinger released his final four schools, via Twitter, and LSU made the cut.

As it stands today, LSU appears to be the best bet to land his services, but that could change. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all covet his services as well. LSU will have its work cut out to sign the talented Michigan prep offensive lineman.

Here’s a look at Dellinger’s full junior highlight video.

