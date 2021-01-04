LSU Defensive Lineman Glen Logan Announces Return for 2021 Season

LSU senior defensive tackle Glen Logan announced on Monday that he'd be returning to Baton Rouge for the 2021 season, driving the count up to seven veterans who will play one last year for the purple and gold.

With Logan officially on board, LSU will return its entire starting defensive line as Neil Farrell, Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony have also said they'll be returning to the Tigers for the 2021 season. Logan has been one of the staples of the LSU defensive line over the last three years, appearing in 33 games.

He appeared in eight games during the 2020 season, recording 17 tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss. In addition to the starters on the defensive line, Ed Orgeron and company will also welcome back the entire interior offensive line in Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram.

As one of the leaders of the group a season ago, Logan's impact will be felt on and off the field as young players like Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory, Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari continue their ascension up the depth chart. The Tigers will now have one of the more veteran units in the SEC as many of those younger players like Roy and Ojulari were major contributors to the program last year.

Linebacker Jabril Cox, tight end Arik Gilbert, punter Zach Von Rosenberg and safety JaCoby Stevens are among the departures from last year's roster. The extra year granted by the NCAA is proving in large part to work in LSU's favor with four of the seven returning players fifth year seniors.