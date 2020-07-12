Top 2021 Inside Linebacker Prospect Greg Penn Commits to LSU Football

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron closed out the week on a high note as the program landed a commitment from 2021 linebacker Greg Penn on Sunday. The inside linebacker out of Hyattsville, Maryland becomes the third linebacker of the 2021 class to commit to the Tigers.





The news of Penn's commitment is a welcomed bit of good news for LSU on a week where much of the news surrounding the college football world has been a bit of a bummer. With Penn on board, the Tigers now have outside linebackers Raesjon Davis and Zavier Carter committed to the program as well.

It's also the fourth player the Tigers have picked up in the last two weeks after receiver Chris Hilton and defensive ends Naquan Brown and Keanu Koht committed to the program last week.

Inside linebacker is a position that after 2020 will likely need some depth as senior Jabril Cox will be gone from the program and potentially junior Damone Clark, depending on the kind of season he has with the Tigers. Freshmen Antoine Sampah and Josh White are currently the young inside linebackers on the squad while Micah Baskerville is a veteran that will likes return in 2021. The addition of Penn gives LSU some up and coming talent at the position.

Penn is currently the No. 9 ranked inside linebacker and No. 183 overall on 247Sports Composite Rankings. Back in April when LSUCountry was able to catch up with Penn for an update on his recruitment, the DeMatha Catholic product said the environment in Death Valley was something that stood out to him when he visited in the fall.

Penn went with his father to the LSU-Florida game in 2019, where he spent some time with Orgeron afterwards.

"That atmosphere was crazy, I was there with my dad and it was a great game," Penn said. "I got to talk to coach O a little bit after the game and he said he really likes my game. He feels I'm the type of linebacker they're looking for, a guy that can move sideline to sideline. He says the game is changing, it's more about speed and being able to move and he feels I can come in and compete at the highest level."

The trend of LSU producing NFL level talent and the recent conversion to the 4-3 defense were just a few of the reasons Penn said he was considering a commitment to the program.

"LSU is getting a lot of linebackers to the league, they just have a great history of that. Devin White and now Patrick Queen, you go back and look at Kwon Alexander, I mean it's a trend," Penn said. "I feel like that 4-3 defense really fits me well and that coach Pelini will do everything he can to get me to the next level. He feels I can play any linebacker position, very versatile and really just feels I fit the system he's looking to put back in place at LSU."