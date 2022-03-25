How Brian Kelly Constructs, Runs LSU Football Spring Practice

Brian Kelly’s first spring at the helm of LSU football is officially underway. Pushing back the start of camp to get this roster healthy and conditioned, his decision appears to be paying off as this squad’s incredible intensity out the gate was very evident.

From an organization perspective, Kelly has been adamant on getting this group on the same page all the way down to the student managers. To get this program in unison and back to the LSU standard of football is Kelly’s main message throughout spring camp.

“There are things that I like to be done from a management standpoint,” Kelly said. “Getting all the things managed on the field the right way with our student managers, equipment, medical staff, those things report to me as well. The way things are laid out from period to period and then within the drill themselves and making sure that they’re the right coaching points.”

With such a revamped roster, this new coaching staff has emphasized how much depth this team truly has. Whether it be at cornerback or safety, spring will be a key point in understanding the depth chart and who sticks out most. Kelly harped on the depth of this roster as a whole and which positions have made a statement thus far.

“I think the wide receiver position has great depth,” Kelly said. “Certainly, the defensive line has great depth. I think we’ve created some great competition at quarterback. I think that there is clearly some opportunities for us to have things move in the right direction. Be really strong at corner. I think there is some depth at safety, and then at the running back position, although there might be some uncertainty at this point.”

Bringing in Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels to give this quarterback battle a little more competition, it’s brought out the best in these guys. In just the first practice, this group’s tenacity and tempo stood out the most. In the first drill, it was working on in-game situations, really getting the most out of Kelly’s players.

In charge of getting this quarterback room together is newly named QB’s coach Joe Sloan. An offensive guru who will be responsible for one of the team’s most fierce position battles, Coach Kelly had high praise for his sidekick during their first few weeks on the job together.

“There’s a lot of things I like about Coach Sloan,” Kelly said. “This is so much about how you talk and how you communicate and that position requires incredibly detailed communication… So, you need somebody that is really good at certainly the big picture offensively and understanding what we are trying to accomplish… He just is a guy that has that kind of character and the kids will trust him because of who he is as a person.”

Protecting this quarterback room will be a myriad of fresh faces. At offensive line, this group will be seemingly filling each spot after losing numerous seniors, which makes spring camp that much more important for coach Brad Davis’ unit. Freshman All-American transfer Miles Frazier will have one tackle spot locked down in all likelihood but theres another rising young linemen making an impact early in his career.

It’s rare to see a true-freshman step in and be a day one starter, but offensive lineman Will Campbell surely has the traits to change that narrative. The blue-chip recruit received some high praise from Coach Kelly following day one of camp.

“He’s just a beast. He has the makeup physically to compete in his first year,” Kelly said. “Will he? I couldn’t tell you right now, it’s too early to tell, but the way he’s shown himself in the weight room, he has the physical traits to compete early on. I’m not here to pound the table for him that he’s ready to start, but physically he doesn’t look like a normal freshman offensive lineman. That’s one guy that kind of stands out to me.”

This new era of LSU football has certainly hit the ground running and with Kelly at the forefront of it all, this chapter for the Tigers has the chance to be special. As spring camp continues ramping up, this group will only be getting more acclimated with this new system being put in place.