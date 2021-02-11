How Does Addition of Brian Thomas Affect LSU Football's Standing in Recruiting Rankings?

LSU's addition of Brian Thomas Jr. to the 2021 class was a significant boost to an already elite signing class but more importantly it ensured the program swept Louisiana's elite prospects.

Keeping the likes of Thomas, Maason Smith, Sage Ryan and Chris Hilton away from rivals Alabama, Florida, Georgria and Texas A&M is a big win for the program in a crucial season where the Tigers need to get back on track.

Here's what SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia thinks the Thomas signing does for the 2021 LSU recruiting class:

Thomas completes one of the top wide receiver hauls in the class of 2021 and perhaps more importantly, the commitment and signature reinforces LSU's hold on the state of Louisiana to cap the recruiting cycle. Only one SI99 prospect from the state, Destyn Hill, was poached from the Pelican State and all indications are LSU (which signed five wide receivers including three from the state) prioritized Thomas over Hill to cap their class.

The bigger picture is the group of productive offensive weapons now headed to Baton Rouge. The last two years have featured considerable turnover on the Tiger roster among pass catchers, including what will almost certainly be back-to-back first round NFL Draft selections in Justin Jefferson (2020) and Ja'Marr Chase (2021, expected) along with Terrace Marshall, transfer tight end Arik Gilbert and many others. Now this group comes in with about as much demand as any contending program ahead of the 2021 season.

Thomas, in particular, really fits what LSU has done well at the position of late. He is a legitimate 6-foot-4, with above-the-rim athleticism on the basketball court that has translated to the football field seamlessly at the prep level. Better than many would expect after the catch, the SI99 member is a true WR1 prospect in the projection business, and the rest of the incoming corps compliments his size and style. Chris Hilton is the slot-level speedster who can take the top off the defense, Malik Nabers may develop into a reliable second level weapon, Deion Smith offers a blend of these traits and first team SI All-American Jack Bech has the frame to present as a hybrid pass catcher on the outside or inside down the line.

The blend of pass catchers fits the deliberate design new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz will try to bring to Baton Rouge, basically melding the 2019 LSU offense with some West Coast concepts in the Sean McVay NFL system, each allowing the best athletes on the field to shine as such. "Let their talent take over" is a quote that sticks out from Peetz's media address last month. The simple plan pairs well with what should be a young receiver roster expected to line up around 2019 SI All-American Keyshon Boutte, who lived up to lofty expectations as a breakout star as a true freshman.

The cap of LSU's haul solidifies another top five class for the Tigers, who finished fifth in the 2020 cycle after taking home the national title. Landing in the same spot, along with holding off Texas A&M in the ranks the same way it did for Thomas' commitment late in the game, is impressive given the staff turnover and on-field performance from last fall. A&M and LSU are the only programs in the SI All-American top 10 to add signees beyond the February 3 National Signing Day, with the Aggies adding a premium position prospect in junior college offensive tackle Jordan Moko. Should it have added Thomas on top of it, the Tigers would have dropped out of top-five position. Instead, LSU held strong and moved beyond Notre Dame and USC in the volume of SI99 prospects, with six on board. Only Alabama (12), Ohio State (11), Clemson (9) and Georgia (8) finished with more.