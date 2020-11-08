How LSU Football Defense Can Stymie Alabama Offense Part 2: The Passing Attack

Besides slowing down the rushing attack, LSU must limit Alabama’s playmakers, be prepared for new wrinkles from Alabama’s offense, and pressure the line of scrimmage.

It’s not easy slowing down Alabama. LSU must do what every other team has yet to accomplish, and that’s making Alabama more predictable. Part I discussed how to slow down star running back Najee Harris. This segment will discuss more about Alabama’s receiving core, how the Alabama offense will likely adjust plays and formations for the LSU game, and how LSU must pressure the line of scrimmage.

Make Someone Else Beat You

The old adage in sport, do not allow the other team’s best player defeat you. Whatever way necessary, place complementary players in positions where they have to make game-changing plays. It’s easier said than done.

Short and to the point, LSU cannot allow DeVonta Smith beat them. He’s had a four- and five-touchdown game in his career. He’s the only SEC wide receiver to ever accomplish that feat. Pretty impressive.

Double team him, mix and match which cornerback plays against him, be physical with him, and make sure that every defender rallies to the football when Smith does catch a pass.

It’s exciting to think about LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. taking on Smith all night, but Alabama would likely use motion and wide receiver stacks to get him free. With that in mind, look for LSU to really mix up how they cover Smith.

The more that Smith and quarterback Mac Jones need to adjust on the fly, the more likely LSU will be able to get a turnover because of a miscommunication. That’s why LSU will mix up the coverages.

The key will be LSU’s coaching staff coming up with a diverse scheme that the linebackers and defensive backs feel very comfortable with, yet confuses Alabama. That can be tricky. We will find out Saturday if LSU can execute this type of game plan.

Additional skill players should also be considered dangerous, and there are quite a few to discuss.

Which Additional Alabama Skill Players Could Pose a Threat to LSU?

Sophomore John Metchie is no slouch either. He would be the No. 1 wide receiver for many programs. The sophomore has brought in 24 passes for 517-yards and three touchdowns thus far.

That’s a whopping 21.5 average. He’s not as fast as some of the other Alabama receivers from the past couple of seasons, but he’s a tough wide receiver that’s often in single coverage due to the other players in the Alabama offense.

Metchie will be a difficult match up, but LSU will basically be forced to single cover him with Smith also on the field. Look for the Tigers to constantly adjust which defensive backs that will be.

Alabama will throw to its starting tight end, Miller Forristall. After catching 10 passes for 141-yards, he should not be considered a game changer, but he could be an outlet for Jones, especially on third down when Alabama simply wants to move the chains. Another wide receiver is probably more concerning, despite his inexperience.

While only catching nine passes for 114 yards so far, Slade Bolden is a talented player that will likely be in single coverage situations. Whenever LSU decides to double team Smith, and that could be quite often, all the other wide receivers and tight ends will be single covered.

Bolden is a sophomore, so he probably knows the Alabama offensive system fairly well. He could be receiving much of the attention. Keep in mind that Jaylen Waddle is likely out for the year with a lower leg injury. Alabama needs at least one or two wide receivers to take a bunch of repetitions. Bolden is next up. After Bolden, it’s hard to say what will happen.

Bolden is likely one, and the other could be freshman Javon Baker or possibly sophomore Xavier Williams. Neither caught a pass yet, but do not be fooled. Both players were highly coveted prospects.

Whichever wide receiver (or both) plays well in practice will likely get the opportunity to play in Death Valley. Baker in particular is one to watch in case he does play, as he is a dynamic player during one-on-one jump ball situations.

He earned a reputation in high school for catching back shoulder fades and contested deep passes. If and when the Crimson Tide goes to a two-tight end set, there’s another young player to know.

Jahleel Billingsley is the modern era’s tight end. Quick, athletic, and built like a big wide receiver. He’s 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, and he could be used as an H-Back or out wide. He caught one pass for 13-yards this year. That does not mean he’s not talented.

Keep an eye on Billingsley, especially if he comes in the game near the goal line. He could be used during a play-action pass.

Alabama Will Use a Vast Number of Plays and Formations

LSU better be ready for shifts, motions, unusual formations, and a few new plays that Alabama either did not run yet this season or did so very little. Missouri and Auburn gave LSU fits by doing this, so LSU better be ready for more of the same.

Look for the ‘Tide to throw the kitchen sink at the LSU defense. Bunch formations with new wide receiver pattern concepts, two tight end formations where Alabama goes play action, and a host of other formational concepts will be likely.

There will be a few new wrinkles in the run game, even if that only means different versions of jet sweeps and the use of an H-Back to lead Najee Harris through the hole. They can still be impactful if LSU does not come ready for the adjustments.

What should LSU do to counter these measures?

Be aggressive. There’s no way to know exactly what Alabama will do. Therefore, if LSU just sits back and waits, Alabama will shred LSU (or any other defense). Allow the players to play down hill and blitz quite often. Yes, Alabama will get a few chunk plays. That’s almost a lock. It’s a great offense.

Still, It’s best for LSU to come after Harris, Jones and the Alabama offense. LSU needs to create some Death Valley magic and that can happen with blitzes and different fronts at least showing pre-snap pressure looks.

Jones Must Be Pressured

A key factor will be how well LSU gets after Jones. This begins with pressuring the Crimson Tide signal caller with only the four down linemen coming after him. By dropping five defensive backs and two linebackers, LSU possesses more opportunities to contain the Alabama receivers, and that’s a part of every game plan. That’s also when the blitzes can be most effective.

If the Tigers have to blitz to force pressure onto Jones, instead of choosing when it pressures Jones, it could be a long night for LSU. The Tigers must be able to keep Alabama off guard with their pressures. Not just blitz on certain downs or situations.

“The quarterback must go down, and he must go down hard.”

That’s the famous quote from former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. It’s a saying that still holds true today.

It will be quite interesting to see which blitz packages LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini comes up with. He has two weeks to prepare and get the defense ready. If that blitz package can complement a much better version of LSU’s base defense, LSU will be in the game in the second half. That’s when anything can happen in Death Valley.