How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs Ole Miss

The season finale for the 2020 Tigers figures to be an entertaining battle featuring two offenses capable of hanging up 40+ points on two defenses that are among the worst in the SEC this season.

The LSU program is coming off of back-to-back wins with the upset of the year over No. 11 Florida and then signing 19 new players to the program on Wednesday. It's a stretch of success the program hasn't had this season and would like to cap it off with one last win in Death Valley, a feat the Tigers have accomplished just once this season.

Ed Orgeron told reporters on Thursday that LSU will likely go with Max Johnson at quarterback for a second straight week. A second straight stellar performance from him and the Tigers' offense against putrid Ole Miss defense would be a momentum boost heading into the offseason.

The Rebels will be without their star receiver Elijah Moore while the Tigers won't have running back Tyrion Davis-Price or guard Chasen Hines available on the offense.

"I've been at Ole Miss, this is their red letter game," Orgeron said. "They're gonna come in here on fire and I told the team we're gonna have to play our best game."

Here’s how you can watch and listen to Saturday’s season finale as well as the latest odds on the game.

TV: SEC Network (2:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (+2.5)